Justin Bieber Cozies Up To Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber In Loved-Up Photo Dump; See HERE

Justin Bieber recently shared a few adorable pictures of himself with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The carousel post featured snaps of the couple cuddling and posing for selfies, including one image showing the singer resting his head on her lap. The couple will soon welcome their first baby together. Read on further to know more details!

Justin Bieber drops cute photo dump with wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber recently shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring several images with his wife, Hailey Bieber. In one photo, the singer is seen cuddling up to his wife, Hailey, and her growing baby bump, while in another romantic shot, they almost appear to be kissing on a deck. In another picture, he rests his head on her lap, gently touching her bare belly. Check out the post below.

In a recent interview with W magazine, Hailey Bieber opened up about her relationship with her husband. The model also shared why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months before officially announcing it on social media.

She explained, "I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time." She added, "I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it."

Hailey Bieber reveals how the early days of her pregnancy were 'emotional'

During her candid conversation with the outlet, Hailey Bieber also revealed that the beginning of her pregnancy days was "super emotional," explaining that she was concerned about adding a third person to her and Justin Bieber's relationship. She said, "I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?"

The model then mentioned that she and her husband are trying to spend as much time together as possible before they welcomed their first baby, saying, "I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

After dating for years, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together in May by sharing a video of their vow renewal.