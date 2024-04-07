Kaia Gerber Makes SNL Debut Alongside Palm Royale Co-star Kristen Wiig In Hilarious Horror Movie Sketch; Deets Inside

Actors Kaia Gerber, Finn Wolfhard, and Andrew Barth Feldman have been added to the cast of SNL 1975. Gerber joined her Palm Royale co-star Kristen Wiig in a sketch on this evening’s SNL. Wiig, who is celebrating her fifth time hosting the long-running NBC show, played a psychotic instructor in a movie trailer skit for the horror film Pilates.

Furthermore, from the creator of Saw X and marketing director for Alo, comes a spooky new look at girl horror, said the trailer before showing Wiig push around a group of cast members including Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Bowen Yang, and Heidi Gardner. Kaia Gerber will play the role of Jacqueline Carlin, Wolfhard is to play an NBC page, and Feldman is set to star as Neil Levy. Let's take a minute and explore more details about the upcoming SNL horror show.

What is the SNL horror sketch about?

The film narrates the story of what happened behind the scenes in the lead-up to the first broadcast of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' in 1975 as a troupe of young comedians and writers changed TV forever.

Gil Kenan has written the script, which has been based on interviews that have been conducted with all the living cast members, writers, and crew of the famous series. Other cast members include Gabriel LaBelle as 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels and Dylan O'Brien and Cory Michael Smith as comedians Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase, respectively.

Plus, Kaiathe, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has previously starred in cult horror films like 'American Horror Story' and 'Bottoms' and explained that it has been a passion of hers since she was a child.

The 22-year-old star previously told Grazia: "I was very young when I first realized I wanted to pursue acting. I was always in school plays and musicals. My first play was 'The Wizard of Oz', I was ten and I played a tree

she continued, "It ran for two weeks and my parents came to see almost every show, Bless their hearts. I'm very grateful that now I can give them some more entertaining content to watch! Something a little more up their alley."

Kaia Gerber excitedly asked questions about SNL from Kristen Wiig During Palm Royale Filming

During the filming of Apple TV+'s Palm Royale, Gerber constantly kept asking for insights from former SNL cast member Wiig about the Lorne Michaels-created show. “I’ve always been a fan of SNL, so I would always, in between takes,https://deadline.com/2024/04/kaia-gerber-snl-kristen-wiig-1235877537/ be like, ‘Please, tell me all your stories,'” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been a fan of Kristen’s. I think her work on that show was brilliant, so yeah, I mean, she gave me some advice and I’m also just very excited to go back to the ’70s.”