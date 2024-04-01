'We Got Too High': Travis Scott Joins Please Don’t Destroy And Ramy Youssef For Hilarious Saturday Night Live Sketch

Travis Scott made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage after nearly six years, appearing as a musical guest during the March 30 episode. The rapper, accompanied by host Ramy Youssef, delivered electrifying performances of two tracks from his 2023 album UTOPIA: My Eyes and Fe!n, featuring Playboi Carti. Additionally, Scott debuted a new song titled We Got Too High, with comedic assistance from Please Don't Destroy and Youssef himself, making for an unforgettable SNL experience.

Travis Scott returned to the Saturday Night Live stage after an absence of nearly six years, gracing the March 30 episode as a musical guest alongside host Ramy Youssef. During the show, the 32-year-old rapper performed two tracks from his 2023 album UTOPIA, both introduced by 33-year-old Youssef.

In his first performance of the night, Scott captivated the audience with My Eyes, beginning the track lying on his back within a small black structure on stage before rising to his feet amidst flashing lights and a video backdrop. For his second performance, Scott teamed up with Playboi Carti for FE!N, with the rapper debuting the official music video simultaneously. Sporting a black leather jacket and pants with a white T-shirt, Scott started solo before being joined by Carti for an electrifying rendition.

Scott and Youssef's appearance as musical guests and hosts, respectively, was announced during SNL's March 9 episode, featuring host Josh Brolin and musical guest Ariana Grande.

Scott's highly anticipated studio album, UTOPIA, was released on July 28, 2023, boasting collaborations with a star-studded lineup including Carti, Drake, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future, and more. Debuting at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, UTOPIA made history with all 19 tracks landing on the Billboard Hot 100, making Scott only the 15th artist to achieve such a feat.

The album's success was further highlighted when Scott brought UTOPIA to the Grammys on Feb. 4, delivering a captivating medley performance featuring tracks like MY EYES, I KNOW? and FE!N.

Travis Scott’s last SNL performance

Travis Scott's last appearance on SNL occurred on October 6, 2018, shortly after the release of his highly praised album, ASTROWORLD. During the episode, Scott performed a medley featuring SKELETONS, with John Mayer joining him onstage, and ASTROTHUNDER, accompanied by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

Hosted by Awkwafina, the 2018 episode showcased Scott's versatility beyond his musical performances. He participated in the Late Night Battle sketch alongside Awkwafina and SNL cast members Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Kenan Thompson.

