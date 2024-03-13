'Would Love To Do It Again': Sydney Sweeney Weighs In On SNL Hosting Experience, Says She Was 'Scared' But Had 'Fun'

Sydney Sweeney, known for her hit roles in hit shows like Euphoria recently made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, marking a significant milestone in her career. Despite feeling scared, Sweeney embraced the challenge, finding it both scary and fun. She shared her experience during a panel at SXSW. From childhood nerves to conquering the SNL stage, let’s delve into Sydney Sweeney’s journey of overcoming fears, embracing challenges, and discovering the thrill of hosting one of television’s most beloved shows.

Facing Fear on SNL

Sweeney bravely took the SNL stage on March 2, but the experience wasn’t without its nerves. She admitted feeling terrified, with her mouth drying up due to the overwhelming anxiety. She said, “It was so scary my mouth dried up, but I wanted to do it because I think it’s important to do things that scare you, and the whole SNL experience was challenging and terrifying.”

Yes, The White Lotus star recognized the importance of pushing past fear, viewing it as a valuable opportunity and personal growth.

Conquering childhood fears

Reflecting on her journey, Sweeney shared a pivotal moment from her teenage years when nerves got the best of her during an audition. “At 14, I auditioned for a recurring role on TV, for ABC Family. There were more than two people in the room, and I got so nervous that I forgot my lines,” she shared. Despite stumbling over lines, she learned to channel nervous energy into excitement, a lesson that served her well on the SNL stage.

Despite her initial fear, Sweeney expressed a desire to return to SNL in the future, stating, “I was so scared, but I had so much fun and I would love to do it again, because I feel like now I’m prepared and I can do it.”

Addressing rumors and on-screen chemistry

During her SNL monologue, Sweeney addressed rumors about her co-star Glen Powell, using humor to dispel the false claims. With her fiancé Jonathan Davino in the audience, Sweeney’s witty response added a playful touch to the evening. “I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever.” Said Sweeney.

She also hinted at the possibility of reuniting with Powell for future projects, teasing fans with the prospect of on-screen chemistry once again. Fans eager to see Sweeney and Powell together again may not have to wait long. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE as part of her collaboration with Bai, the 26-year-old actress shared her excitement about the potential project. “We haven’t really solidified what we want to do yet, but we’re dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best,” Sweeney said of herself and co-star Glen Powell.

