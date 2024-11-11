Kaley Cuoco’s Daughter Matilda Makes Heartwarming ‘Cheese’ Face with Parents in New Photos; See HERE

Kaley Cuoco is smitten with her 19-month-old daughter and wants the world to be, too. The Big Bang Theory alum, 38, posted a photo of her toddler, Matilda, on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 9. The little girl gave a big smile to the camera in the snap, enchanting both her mother and her father, Cuoco’s fiancé, Tom Pelphrey.

“When you tell her to ‘cheese,’ and her face makes you cheese,” the actress wrote over a picture of the trio.

In the capture, Cuoco, wearing a light green sweatshirt, covered her mouth as she laughed, while the Ozark actor, 42, smiled widely with his arms around their daughter. Matilda sported a shirt with ruffled sleeves, completing her look with a stuffed bunny.

Cuoco also posted an adorable solo photo of Matilda showing off her tiny teeth with the same stuffed toy beside her.

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023. The couple announced her birth on Instagram, calling her their “little miracle” and the “light of our lives.”

Earlier this month, the new mom shared that she’s been struggling to get her daughter to sleep after daylight saving time turned the clocks back an hour. She sympathized with fellow parents, acknowledging that she now understands their complaints about kids and daylight saving time. “Now I know. I get it. I see you. Why is the world doing this to us?” Cuoco wrote over a photo of herself with a large mug.

In September, Cuoco spoke to People about her daughter, describing her as inquisitive and fearless. Per the Flight Attendant actress, Matilda eats everything, enjoys the outdoors, and loves her dad immensely. She also fancies airplanes, helicopters, and monster trucks, which makes her mother think of her as a boy. The little girl also loves horses, and Cuoco seems to have zero complaints about it.

In the same interview, Cuoco suggested that while she isn’t planning her wedding with her fiancé just yet, perhaps a second baby will come before the pair walks down the aisle, as their relationship doesn’t follow any rules. Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their engagement in August.

