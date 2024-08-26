Kamala Harris Inspires The Boys Creator Eric Kripke To Have Homelander Crossover With THIS DC Superheroine; Details

A potential superhero crossover has piqued the interest of both fans and political enthusiasts. The buzz began when actress Lynda Carter, best known for her role as Wonder Woman, expressed her support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. This inspired Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, to consider a crossover between his character Homelander and Carter's iconic superheroine.

Lynda Carter recently used Twitter to rally her followers in support of Kamala Harris and her running mate, Susan Walz, in the upcoming election. In her tweet, she cleverly used the concept of a Bat Signal to rally the Geeks and Nerds for Harris Walz. This clever nod to the superhero world quickly interested fans and, more importantly, Eric Kripke.

Carter's tweet was both a call to action for political support and a nod to her longstanding connection with the superhero community. Her portrayal of Wonder Woman has made her a popular figure among genre fans, and her involvement in politics adds a new dimension to the conversation.

Eric Kripke, who created the hit shows The Boys and Supernatural, saw Carter's tweet and decided to interact with her directly. On Sunday morning, Kripke responded to Carter's tweet by introducing himself and listing his notable works, as well as suggesting a crossover between his character Homelander and Carter's Wonder Woman.

Advertisement

Kripke's tweet said, "I’m in. I created #Supernatural & the TV version of #TheBoys. It’s the Sam/Dean/Castiel/Wonder Woman/Homelander cross over we didn’t know we needed." His playful suggestion sparked immediate excitement among fans, who began to imagine what such a crossover might look like.

The idea of putting Homelander, the ruthless and villainous leader of The Seven in The Boys, up against Wonder Woman, one of DC's most iconic heroines, is intriguing. It's a pairing that could combine the gritty, dark world of The Boys with the heroic, idealistic universe of DC, resulting in a crossover that fans may eagerly await.

Kripke has been outspoken about the political undertones of The Boys, drawing parallels between Homelander and former President Donald Trump.

In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Kripke discussed how Homelander's character embodies some of the darker aspects of leadership and power, which he believes are reflective of certain political figures.

Advertisement

With this context, the potential crossover between Wonder Woman and Homelander takes on new meaning. It could be interpreted as a symbolic clash between two very different visions of power and leadership.

Wonder Woman, known for her strength, compassion, and sense of justice, could provide a contrast to Homelander's authoritarian and frequently cruel demeanor.

ALSO READ: Lord of the Rings: What Happened to the Dragons of Middle Earth? Explained