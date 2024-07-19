The Boys Season 5: Burning Questions New Season Must Answer

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Boys season 4.

Prime Video's latest season of The Boys, inspired by the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and produced by Eric Kripke, delivered another exceptional installment. As civil unrest became the norm and societal collapse ensued, Homelander (Antony Starr) and his Vought Seven Supes seized the opportunity to position themselves as humanity's saviors. Season 4 lived up to its promise, delivering a mix of shock and awe.

The season ended with an intense finale episode titled Assassination Run, which answered some questions but left others unresolved amidst its violent scenes. This prompted Prime Video to issue a disclaimer and a social media message. As we reflect on the finale, several key questions remain for Season 5 to address.

Homelander leading the government

America is under martial law with Homelander as the helm, with Senator Calhoun potentially stepping into the role of president. Homelander is expected to enforce law and order, but the country is expected to devolve into a police state. Loyalty is key, as Homelander commands The Deep, Black Noir II, and Firecracker to murder those with incriminating information in Vought International. Sister Sage, who revealed the takeover plan to Homelander in season 4, is likely to hold a close adviser position. The situation is expected to devolve into a police state under Homelander's control.

Will Butcher unleash a global pandemic?

The stakes are exceptionally high with Billy Butcher potentially unleashing a global pandemic. As an unhinged anti-hero, Butcher has the capability to create a pandemic apocalypse to further his own goals. Whether characters like Soldier Boy or Ryan will step in to avert such a catastrophe remains uncertain.

Introducing a pandemic into The Boys' world isn’t unprecedented for Eric Kripke. He has previously explored similar scenarios, such as the apocalyptic virus in Supernatural's Croatoan episode. Kripke's familiarity with such high-stakes plotlines suggests that a world-ending virus could indeed be a viable element in The Boys' storyline.

Will Soldier Boy wake up?

Soldier Boy is put back in stasis after season three's destructive events. Homelander infiltrates the American government, providing information on his father's location. Calhoun reveals the first Supe's whereabouts, causing Homelander to cry in a post-credits scene.

The anticipation now shifts to whether Homelander will indeed wake Soldier Boy. Given the narrative trajectory, it's highly likely that Soldier Boy will be woken up. When that happens, tensions are expected to rise significantly. Homelander's ongoing quest to establish his dominance as a dictator is likely to be challenged by Soldier Boy, introducing a new layer of conflict. The father-son dynamic between them promises to be fraught with power struggles and dysfunction, adding more complexity to the already volatile situation. Fans can anticipate intense drama and clashes as these two powerful figures come into conflict.

Will Annie and A-Train team up?

Annie and A-Train, two outlier heroes, faced identity crises in season 4. Annie's name was publicly dragged through the mud, while A-Train broke free and strayed from Homelander's oppressive rule. Despite her initial disapproval of working with A-Train, the evolving dynamics of their world might force Annie to reconsider her stance. With the stakes as high as they are, A-Train could prove to be a crucial ally for her, even if their alliance feels fraught with tension. As the zero-sum game intensifies, the need for super-powered support might make their uneasy partnership a necessity.

Which side will Ryan choose?

Season 4 of The Boys revolves around Ryan, a 13-year-old boy who must decide whether to return to his father or choose another place. The show revolves around the conflict between Homelander's sinister influence and Billy Butcher's pursuit of regaining the trust of his late wife, Becca.

As Butcher becomes a monster and Homelander becomes the leader of the free world, Ryan must decide whether to choose the dark side and help bring in a new era of Supes, or take the hero route and bring Butcher back from the brink of destruction. The show is unpredictable and diabolical, making it a prime video series that will conclude on its own terms, whether viewers are ready for King Homelander or not.

