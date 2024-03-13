Kanye West And Bianca Censori's Friend Comments On Their Relationship; Says Rapper Has Never Been Happier

Kanye West is in the news again, but for good reason this time! The rapper’s close friend and confidant Justin Laboy shared that the former has “never been happier” with wife Bianca Censori. The couple is also planning to have babies in the future.

Kanye is madly in love with his wife Bianca

Ye’s close buddy, Laboy, was spotted at the LAX on Tuesday, where he talked to TMZ about the rapper. Although he refused to comment on Bianca, he told the reporter that the Yeezy creator is happier than ever and madly in love with Bianca.

Laboy said, “I can’t speak on my brother’s wife. I love him. I love her. She’s great. She lives an amazing life. They’re extremely happy.” When the reporter asked if a baby was on the way, he commented, “I think they’re gonna have a bunch of babies.”

Bianca and Ye’s romance had rough patches

Bianca Censori was recently in the news when her father expressed his disgust at Kanye for parading his daughter around France in barely any clothing. The rapper has also been accused of forcing Bianca into the relationship and “brainwashing” her.

However, the model has never admitted to or commented on the speculation. And now, this remark from one of their inner circle friends proves that the couple is, in fact, in a loving relationship.

Kanye hinted at his future plans

Kanye indicated having babies in his song with Ty Dolla Sign, Timbo Freestyle, in which a lyric says, "Another baby is my end goal." Now Laboy’s comment confirms that the rapper was serious about this claim!

Kanye already has four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Palsm, with model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The two were together for eight years before filing for divorce. The Keep Up with the Kardashian star separated from the rapper as she could no longer be his “clean-up crew,” referring to his controversial tweets.

Kim has been rumored to be dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. for quite some time now. The speculations became serious after the duo was spotted leaving the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party together.