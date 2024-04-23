Kate Middleton Continues Royal Tradition, Shares Prince Louis' 6th Birthday Portrait After Photoshop Drama; PIC

On the joyous occasion of Prince Louis’s birthday, The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new portrait of him from their joint Instagram account. The caption had a special mention to the photographer—the Princess herself.

This came around a month after Kate Middleton infamously “Photoshopped” Mother’s Day post.

The youngest Prince turns six!

The royal couple has upheld the tradition of posting new portraits of their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 6, on birthdays. In the latest snap of their youngest son, Prince Louis is flashing a big smile right at the camera.

In the casual picture taken by Middleton, who claims herself to be an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," the Prince is seen lying on his tummy over a blanket spread in a garden. The children recently resumed school after their Easter break. Before the vacation began, Middleton announced her shocking cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video.

In the video, she emphasized giving her and her young family some privacy to deal with the situation on their own terms. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," she said in the announcement.

Prince Louis shares a love for cricket and snacks

It was a crazy week for the royal couple before they enjoyed their much-deserved private time during Easter break. Now, with the children back to Lambrook School and Prince William returning to public duties, royal fans got a glimpse into their lives after a while.

During a food distribution charity, Prince William revealed that Louis loves cricket and has a fondness for local snacks. Volunteer Rachel Candappa told reporters that William "pointed at the food and said, 'That’s spaghetti hoops.' And I asked, 'How do you know about spaghetti hoops?' and he said, 'I’ve got children,' " she added.

Kate Middleton's infamous Mother’s Day picture

It is believed that the recent portrait was not edited after the Princess received backlash over slightly tweaking up her Mother’s Day post. Fans were quick to notice the difference and pointed out which was followed by Middleton’s public apology.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she said in a statement on social media.

But the scrutiny did not die down until her cancer diagnosis announcement sent shockwaves across the world.