Kate Middleton Wears THIS Sweet Gift From Her and Prince William's Dating Days; See Here

Kate Middleton joined with an unexpected important detail of her outfit that has a story with Prince William. Specifically, on August 11, Prince William and his wife Kate addressed a video message in which they encouraged Team Great Britain in the final days of the 2024 Olympics. Although fans went gaga over Prince William’s rare beard look, a discreet piece of jewelry seen on Kate Middleton could have had many breaking into a swoon.

Kate was seen wearing a promise ring from William, a piece of jewelry that they had traded in the early 2002 when they went to university at St. Andrews. Prior to the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that William gifted to his bride, Kate Middleton, he had to content himself with a rose gold promise ring with a pearl and garnet set into it. The pearl was chosen to signify William’s birthday in June, and garnet symbolizing Kate’s birthday in January, thereby making the ring a symbol of early love between the two.

This significant ring was worn by Kate on her graduation day in 2005 and she also wore it for some royal functions after becoming a working royal. For instance, she wore this with a Max Mara gray wrap dress when she visited Hope House in 2013. While it can be considered a rather rare sight, the ring does make occasional appearances at certain occasions, as the love between the two parties still remains strong to this day.

The promise ring symbolised the early stage of the relationship, which started when the couple met in 2001 as students. In 2007 they split briefly but got back together later and became engaged to each other in 2010 Their journey from university sweethearts to royal couple culminated in their wedding on April 29, 2011. This year, they marked their thirteenth wedding anniversary, a testament to their lasting connection.

Kate Middleton's promise ring from Prince William is a significant piece of her jewelry collection, both for its sentimental value and its symbolic meaning. According to Tatler, the garnet gemstones in the ring represent commitment, while the pearls symbolize innocence and purity. This makes the ring priceless within the Princess of Wales' collection, according to an expert from Steven Stone, despite the many high-value pieces she owns.

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team Team GB!” Kate — wearing a casual white shirt with black stripes from Ralph Lauren, according to WWD, said in the clip released on Aug. 11.

“Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all,” added William, dressed in a blue polo shirt decorated with the Olympic rings.

The two took to social media to further share their support, writing “Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart, and passion. You made us all so proud!”

They added, “Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer.” The post also included a British flag emoji and a gold medal emoji for good measure.

The couple also took to social media to celebrate Team GB's journey, praising every athlete's dedication and adding their excitement for the upcoming Paralympics. Despite speculation of a surprise appearance in Paris, William and Kate have chosen to keep a low profile this summer, focusing on spending time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

