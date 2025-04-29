Disha Patani-approved ways to style ready-to-wear saree like Deepika Padukone from Badtameez Dil

Disha Patani is a pro at styling all kinds of fits and loves to ace the latest trends. Serving one look after another, the actress has carved a space for herself on Bollywood fashion watchlists. Along with bold looks, she also embraces her ethnic styles, delivering the perfect style inspo. Here are 4 outfits, including a Deepika Padukone-style ready-to-wear saree you can borrow from her wardrobe to slay at wedding festivities.

Slay like Disha Patani at weddings in these 4 outfits

1. Mesh Saree

For one of her shoots, the Baaghi actor flaunted a beautiful saree in pink. Opting for a mesh fabric, the ethnic pick was detailed with sequined and beaded lines. The ready-to-wear fit was draped beautifully around her, and the pallu sat on her shoulder in well-defined pleats.

The diva styled it with a deep sweetheart-neck blouse in a light color. Flaunting her long and wavy locks, she kept it simple for the makeup and accessories.

2. Contemporary Saree

Not shying away from embracing not-so-traditional styles, Disha wore a red-colored saree for this look. Redefining wedding fashion with this ready-to-wear statement piece, the bottoms featured a pleated saree-like skirt, and attached from the waist was the flowy pallu.

She picked a thick-strapped sweetheart neckline blouse to go with it. Keeping it classy, she left her hair untied and accessorized with heavy ethnic danglers. Not to forget a couple of kadas in one hand. Looking prettier than ever, she added final touches with a tiny bindi in red.

3. Off-beat Lehenga

If anyone knows how to slay offbeat fashion, it is Disha Patani! Taking to her social media, she shared some snaps of herself in an elegant 3-piece dress. She wore a halter-neck sequined blouse in gold, which boasted a backless design with a strappy tie-up closure.

For the skirt, she picked a dhoti-style asymmetrical skirt in a shiny green hue and completed the fit with a dupatta around her back. Similar to her other looks, she showed off her styled wavy locks with minimal accessories.

3. Satin Saree

Satin sarees are never going out of style, and the Radhe actor is surely doing her bit to keep them trendy. Styling it like Deepika Padukone’s iconic look from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Disha fashioned a beautiful saree in peach. She picked a solid shaded fabric with a thin, shiny border and let the pallu fall over her shoulder in thin pleats.

For the blouse, she opted for spaghetti straps and a deep sweetheart neckline in beige. Keeping it simple, she accessorized with studded danglers and a bracelet. She chose a dewy makeup look and let her hair flow freely.

