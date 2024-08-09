New Book Reveals How Kate Middleton Celebrated Her Bachelorette Party; See Here

In a new book by royal biographer Robert Jobson, details of Kate Middleton’s bachelorette party before her wedding to Prince William have come to light. The book is called Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and it tells us about the private celebration that Kate's sister Pippa planned for her.

The party took place at a friend’s house, with only a few guests invited. Among them were Kate’s friends from college and earlier school days. Olivia Beasdale, who was Kate’s roommate at the University of St. Andrews, attended, along with Alicia Fox-Pitt and Rose Astor, who were her friends from Marlborough College.

According to the book, Kate Middleton surprised everyone by wearing a tight bodysuit and pretending to be pop star Cheryl Cole. She sang Cole’s popular song, Fight for This Love, and performed a dance. At Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee event in 2012, Prince William spoke with Cheryl Cole and revealed what happened at Kate Middleton's bachelorette party. He joked that Kate had put on a good show at the party, implying that she would have some competition in the live performance category.

In his book, Robert Jobson pointed out that Kate Middleton's upbringing outside of royalty helps her connect with people in a way that previous princesses may not have. Even though she married into royalty, Kate's background and experiences before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge have shaped her ability to relate to others easily.

Advertisement

Cheryl Cole, who eventually met Kate Middleton in person, expressed her thoughts in the book. She described Kate as "ordinary" in a positive manner, mentioning how easy it was to connect with her despite her royal position. Cole's experience with Kate highlighted the down-to-earth quality that many admire about the Duchess.

Robert Jobson’s book reveals a peek into Kate Middleton’s personal and fun side before she joined the royal family. Her bachelorette party, which was full of laughter and friendship among close friends, shows how she managed to mix her royal responsibilities with moments of relaxation and enjoyment.

In the book Catherine, the Princess of Wales, readers not only learn about Kate Middleton's celebrations before her wedding but also gain an understanding of her transformation from a private person to a cherished member of the royal family.

ALSO READ: Hunter Schafer Reveals She Found Out Co-Star Dominic Fike Was Cheating on Her Before Their Breakup; Deets