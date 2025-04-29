Sooraj Pancholi claims ‘dil saaf hai mera’ reacting to public scrutiny for Jiah Khan case: ‘Jab itna jhel liya…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sooraj Pancholi is ready to start fresh. After a long legal battle linked to the death of actor Jiah Khan, he is returning to the big screen with the film Kesari Veer. At the movie's trailer launch, Sooraj opened up about his difficult journey, how he kept going, and why he feels stronger now.

Speaking at the event, the actor reflected on the years of pain and judgment he faced. He said, “Dekho, dil saaf hai mera… aur jo log mujhe jaante hai, woh jaante hai ki mera dil saaf hai.” (Look, I have a clean heart... and the people who know me, know that.) He added, “And I have a good support system — my mother and my sister — they never let me lose hope.” Talking about pushing through it all, Sooraj said, “There’s a long way to go… jab itna jhel liya, toh aage bhi dekh lenge.” (There’s a long way to go... if I’ve endured this much, I’ll face what’s ahead too.)

Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, said his mental health was a priority during tough times. “People think I go to the gym for the body, but I go for my mind. It helped me stay focused and strong,” he explained.

Sooraj's last theatrical release was in 2021. Since then, he took time off from acting. He shared that his break from films was not by choice but by need. “Many things had to be cleared from my life. My mother always told me — achhi cheezein time leti hain. (Good things take time.) I was waiting for the right film, and I believe Kesari Veer is the one,” he said.

Kesari Veer is a period action drama. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma.

Back in 2013, Sooraj was arrested after the death of Jiah Khan, whom he was dating at the time. A note shared by Jiah's family claimed their troubled relationship played a role in her death. Sooraj denied all allegations and said he was made a scapegoat. He was jailed for 22 days before getting bail. In 2018, he was charged with abetment of suicide. In April 2023, a CBI Special Court acquitted him due to a lack of evidence.

After the verdict, Sooraj had shared a post on Instagram that read: “The truth always wins” along with the hashtag #GodIsGreat.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

