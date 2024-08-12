Prince William Grows Back Beard Which Was Previously Discouraged And Sparked Debate With Prince Harry

Prince William grew back his stubble which has caused eye-brow raising reaction, considering the controversial history between royals and beards. On August 11, Kate Middleton and Prince William popped up in a surprise video where several celebrities congratulated team Great Britain as the 2024 Paris Olympics wrapped.

The video gave a rare glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales, amid Kate’s cancer treatment and their summer break away from royal duties. The Princess appeared in a black and white striped t-shirt while the Prince sported a blue t-shirt and stubble.

William typically remained clean-shaven, partly due to his time in the Royal Air Force, where facial hair is forbidden. He rocked a surprising beard in 2008, during their family’s traditional Christmas Day church outing. On the contrary, Prince Harry has consistently worn a beard for years, which he first sported publicly during a 2013 charity trek to the South Pole with Walking with the Wounded.

In his memoir Spare, The Duke of Sussex revealed that beard has caused tension between the brothers. Ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, Harry requested his Grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth to let him keep his beard for the ceremony.

The Prince claimed it wasn’t a “small ask” because scruffs are forbidden in the British Army and he was to be wed in their traditional armed forces uniform. "I didn't want her [Meghan] coming down the aisle and seeing a total stranger," Harry explained the reason behind his request in his memoir.

Although his beloved granny made peace with the condition, Prince William was hot and bothered and told his younger brother to “shave it off.” When Harry asked his brother why their grandmother’s decision was hard for him to accept, William said it was “because I wasn't allowed to keep my beard."

Harry explained how Willy [Prince William] was asked to be “a good boy” and shave off his facial hair after his return from an assignment with Special Forces. “He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied," Harry wrote in his book.

So recently, when The Prince of Wales sported a beard for the first time since 2008, it got people talking about royals and their infamous history with facial hair. The Olympic congratulatory video also featured Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and more.