Kim Sae Ron's cafe was her 'last hope' before death; Lee Jin Ho reveals actress' troubled thoughts in new claims

Actress Kim Sae Ron, who was once seen as a child actress with a bright future, has had a tough life since 2022. It was on account of her DUI incident, which made her go on a career break and struggle to be back in the industry. YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, the man who made a series of videos on her personal life, recently alleged that due to no acting gigs and heavy debt, she made one last attempt at survival, but upon failing in it, she lost all hope. Through his April 29 YouTube video, he made the claims.

Lee Jin Ho alleged that Kim Sae Ron planned to open her cafe and that it was her "last hope" at financial stability. According to him, she had been planning to launch a cafe venture in Mapo, Seoul, with an old acquaintance since late 2024. However, a meeting she had to discuss the cafe's opening didn't yield the desired outcome due to her inability to secure additional funding, crushing her last hope.

The meeting with the investor took place just two days before her passing. As per him, "Her last remaining hope faded" with having to shut down cafe-opening plans. Lee Jin Ho's statements indicated that the failure to open the cafe might have led to the actress' unnatural death. He further claimed that her life was marked by dedication to the entertainment industry, primarily due to her being the breadwinner of her household.

He described Kim Sae Ron as "lonely" and financially strained, issues that might have led to her eventual demise. He called the crushing of her cafe-opening dream "an extremely unfortunate tragedy." Previously, her plans of making a comback in acting with Bloodhounds did not work out that well as most of her parts were edited out. Henceforth, the cafe earrnings might have been the only way she could pay off her DUI debts and support her family.

