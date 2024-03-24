Kate Middleton's Uncle Claims Meghan Markle Is Bad For Prince Harry and UK; Here's What He Said

Gary Goldsmith did not hold back while firing at Meghan Markle!

The rift within the Royal family is no news! Now Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, slams the Duchess of Sussex during a public interview. The Celebrity Big Brother alum claims Markle is “so bad” for Prince Harry and the UK and gives her the nickname “laughing girl.”

Gary Goldsmith’s remarks on Meghan Markle

In an interview with the Times, the businessman was asked his opinion about the Suits alum when he quickly responded, “Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she?” he said. “I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country.”

Apparently, the Princess of Wales' uncle was hurt by Markle’s accusation at the royal family for throwing racist remarks about her son Archie’s skin color. The royal members who were not named were King Charles III and Middleton, as per the biography Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

Goldsmith said, “That’s why it makes me so angry about what Meghan said about Kate. Me and Carole [Middleton] grew up in a community as diverse as a Woolies pick’n’mix counter.”

He added, “All the cultures you can think of. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people.”

Goldsmith says Meghan and Harry are chasing dollars

Adding to the statement, the 58-year-old said the duchess ruined the royal family and the equation between Kate, Harry and Prince William. “[Prince] William, Harry and Kate were such a happy little trio, and it got totally ruined,” he said.

“With all that going on — and there is other stuff going on that is not in the public domain — are they at their absolute happiest? No. Their kids bring them a lot of joy, but no. They are chasing the American corporate dollar and that is so, so ugly,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith’s reaction after Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement

The interview in which Goldsmith said the statement was recorded before Kate’s video announcement of her cancer diagnosis. In the video, the princess shared, “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.” She also shared that she is in the initial stages of her treatment and ended the speculations.

Goldsmith wrote on X, “Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow Housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show,” he added. “I hope you all enjoy your special night,” the reality TV star said.

Meghan and Harry also sent a note to their sister-in-law after the announcement, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they can do so privately and in peace," a source revealed their message.