Katherine Renee Kane To Leave FBI During Season 7? Find Out

if recent reports from Deadline are true, Katherine Renee Kane will leave the cast of the show FBI after appearing in at least one episode of its upcoming seventh season.

Kane played the role of special agent Tiffany Wallace, who happened to be the smart partner of special agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and worked with the New York Police Department for six years before starting at the FBI.

Kane joined the show in 2020 during its third season and following the exit of Ebonee Noel, who played special agent and intelligence analyst Kristen Chazal.

The news of Kane’s departure comes alongside the casting of Lisette Olivera in Season 7 as a new behavioral analysis unit agent named Syd.

The actress will appear in at least one episode of Season 7, marking her final appearance as a series regular. Her character, Tiffany Wallace, was prominently featured in several of last season’s episodes, playing a crucial role in some major climax scenes.

Kane sat down for a chat with TVLine back in May and said, "I would love to [see Tiffany] continue to have moments of release and sort of breathe and have some levity — in her personal life, but also in her work life with her colleagues.

"I’d like to see Tiffany continue to be a badass agent but also relax into life in a nice way. That would be really, really lovely."

Advertisement

FBI is an American fast-paced police procedural television series created by Emmy winner Dick Wolf and Craig Turk that premiered on CBS on September 25, 2018. The plot follows the investigations of a group of special agents who work in the bureau's New York City office.

Along with Boyd and Olivera, the cast includes Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

The show had three spinoffs after its initial premiere FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International premiered in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

CBS renewed all three series earlier this year, with the FBI securing a three-season renewal. The new seasons of each show are set to premiere on CBS on October 15.

ALSO READ: FBI Season 6: Cast And Characters Explored Amid 2024 Premiere Of Dick Wolf's Hit Show