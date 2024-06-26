Kehlani Has The Most Hilarious Reaction To Saweetie Dating Ex-Boyfriend YG; Deets Inside

Kehlani finds no reason to be bothered by their friend and fellow songbird Saweeti dating their ex-boyfriend rapper YG. Mainly because they're lesbian.

When the Get Away singer was asked about their ex-boyfriend, YG and his current relationship, five years after their own love story ended, Kehlani gave a perfect response.

While promoting their latest album, CRASH, the talented singer from the Bay Area made an appearance on Nessa On Air. During the interview, they talked about Saweetie leaving a comment under a picture of them after her breakup with YG. The rapper from Big Bank and the rhymer from NANi have had an on-and-off relationship since 2023.

Kehlani finds ex-boyfriend YG and Saweeti to be a perfect couple

The Gangsta singer responded by making it clear that she is gay so there was no point dwelling much on former boyfriends. Kehlani has previously come out of the "glass closet" as lesbian in a hilarious TikTok video, and updated their Twitter bio sharing their preference for pronouns she/they to be used interchangeably.

She explained that regardless of whether they are men or women, she doesn’t mind what her exes do. All she needs from people is happiness and if one’s relationship no longer makes both partners happy then its better to move out and find joy somewhere else. They said, "Well, I’m a lesbian. So, why would I care about my male [exes]? I also don’t care what any of my exes are doing. Male, female, anything."

The 29-year-old musician said that they don't really care about anything the exes did in life and they would know better. They continued, "Even when I’m with someone, if we decide that we’re not mutually happy, we really shouldn’t be together and we should go be with people who make us happy." In addition, Kehlani spoke highly of Saweetie being a great match with YG while genuinely blessing their union.

Kehlani remains unbothered amidst YG and Saweeti's full-fledged romance

Kehlani has collaborated with Saweeti on Icy Grl remix, and have become friends over time. She gushed over the new pair, "They make so much sense. Knowing them both, I’m like ‘You know what?’ I really like this.'"

YG and Saweetie first sparked dating rumors in the Spring of 2023 after being seen kissing on vacation and appearing cozy at various events. By January 2024 though, the couple split briefly but were together again by March when they were found at Rolling Loud California together.

Following a nearly three-year partnership with Quavo, Saweetie moved on to date YG. Kehlani and YG started dating in late 2019 before breaking up early the following year within ten months only. Furthermore, Kehlani made references to incidents of infidelity which marred their brief romance while discussing them through her music.

After YG was seen with another woman during Halloween, she came out with You Know Wassup in November 2019. The song’s chorus reflects her state of mind then, emphasizing shared traumas and triggers within their relationship.

Nevertheless, they got back together and even dropped a joint track called Konclusions on Valentine's Day 2020 but just 5 days later the breakup was confirmed and Kehlani revealed it all in her surprise drop Valentine’s Day (Shameful). And then they confirmed their queer identity on social media a year later.

Kehlani's latest and 4th studio album Crash is available to stream on all music platforms.

