Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talked about the right way to eat pasta on Live with Kelly and Mark. They even caught one audience member with some unusual pasta habits.

It all started when Consuelos asked, ”What happens if you don’t say stop to the Olive Garden server grating the cheese?”

Kelly Ripa replied, “I don’t know. I’ll let you know after this afternoon when I head to Olive Garden.”

Consuelos said they just keep grating, but there’s a signal you can use to tell them to stop.

“I like to do this,” he said, making a hand gesture and quietly saying, “Thank you.”

But because Consuelos had a finger injury, he had to switch hands when he did his signal.

“But very nice,” he clarified. “I just say, ‘Thank you.’ That’s it.”

Ripa added, “But if you say, ‘Thank you’ at Olive Garden…,” and Consuelos explained, “They stop. You gotta give them a signal.”

After Ripa said she “thought you had to say ‘stop,'” Consuelos told her some people bring extra cheese because they don’t say ‘stop.’

Still surprised, Ripa asked, “So they just keep cheesing you —” as Consuelos interjected, “They cheese you. That’s what they’re supposed to [do].”

Ripa joked she would test it out when she goes to Olive Garden, saying she doesn’t eat pasta often but wants all the extras.

“I want the extra cheese. Yes, I want the extra sauce,” she said “I want them to keep going. The never-ending bread basket.”

Consuelos asked if she would do the same with a seafood pasta, to which she said no.

“No cheese on a seafood pasta,” she said. “That’s like the separation of church and state.”

Consuelos agreed, saying it’s offensive. Ripa joked about putting ketchup on pasta, comparing it to putting ketchup on a steak.

They found someone in the audience who admitted to putting ketchup on their pasta. Ripa said in disbelief, “You do not,” while Consuelos couldn’t believe it, he exclaimed, “Come on! Really?

Then, Ripa joked, “Get out!” as they showed the ketchup lover in the audience.

