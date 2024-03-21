Kelly Ripa Is Named a Disney Legend; Talk Show Host Reacts Saying, 'It's So Kind and Overwhelming'

Disney Studios has just announced its list of actors who will be honored as Disney Legends this year. Among the names, Kelly Ripa was surprised to find herself included.

The 53-year-old actress expressed her excitement and happiness in a humble manner. Let's delve into her feelings about being named a Disney Legend of 2024, alongside other renowned actors.

Kelly Ripa is named as the Disney Legend

Disney has just dropped the big news! They've unveiled the lineup of industry legends who will be honored, and D23 spilled the beans on the 2024 honorees in a press release earlier this week.

The list features notable names, including John Williams, James Cameron, Angela Bassett, and Harrison Ford. It also includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, and Kelly Ripa.

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Cheaper by the Dozen star expressed her excitement.

Initially, Ripa's 52-year-old husband, Mark Consuelos, showed his love, saying, "I'm so proud of you. You're going to be a Disney Legend. You and Mickey."

The Marvin's Room actress responded, "You know what that means? That means you get free entry into Disneyland ... for the day."

Ripa added, "It's so kind and overwhelming ... this show is the reason why, really. I feel like we're all sort of being inducted together."

The elated Kelly Ripa also invited the audience to the induction ceremony, saying, "I expect you all to fly to California to be there."

Kelly Ripa was surprised to see her name in the list of Disney Legends

Upon discovering that she has been named a Disney Legend, the actress and comedian displayed humility, saying, "It's just ... it just blows me away. When I looked at the lineup, I turned to Mark and said, 'One of these things does not belong.'"

Her husband, Mark, reassured Ripa, stating, "I think you absolutely do belong. And I'm really, really proud of you."

Reflecting on her father, Ripa expressed, "What's so funny about it is I've worked here — this will be my 34th year working for the same company. It's almost like, my dad was a bus driver for New Jersey Transit for 30 years. And I'm like, 'Dad, what's the big deal? I've worked for Disney for almost 34 years.' So it's very funny. I don't know if it's a family thing but we settle down in a company and we just die there."

Ripa feels "very, very lucky" to be on the list and thanks those who decided to include her.

The official induction ceremony will take place on August 11. Watch all the mentioned stars be honored at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

