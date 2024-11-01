Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber Channel Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie From The Simple Life For Halloween, The OGs React; See HERE

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recreated one of the most iconic looks from Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s aughts-era show The Simple Life to celebrate Halloween.

“Happy Halloween from Paris and Nicole,” Bieber, 27, wrote alongside a TikTok video posted on Thursday, October 31, per People. She dressed as Richie in denim overalls with one side left unbuttoned to show off a lacy baby pink bra and carried a pitchfork in her hand.

Jenner, meanwhile, emulated Hilton in a pleated blue miniskirt paired with a matching corset vest and choker necklace. She completed her look with Hilton’s signature long blonde hairdo and held a puppy in her arms.

Bieber and Jenner stood in front of a green screen with a farm background, paying homage to an episode from The Simple Life where Richie and Hilton became ranch hands. The Rhode founder lip-synced one of Richie’s most memorable lines from the show: “I have respect for myself, and this is my best friend, so I have respect for her. And I’m being dead f—ing honest right now that if you call me dumb or her dumb one more time — I don’t care how many steroids you take, how many egg yolks you drink, how many pushups you do — I’m being dead f—ing serious: I will beat your face.”

As Bieber recreated the line, Jenner stood smugly behind her friend, playing with her hair and petting the puppy in her arms as part of her character. The scene echoed what Hilton used while wishing her longtime pal a happy birthday in 2022. “Find yourself a bestie that will stand up to bullies for you (no matter how many egg yolks they drink),” she wrote via TikTok back then.

Long before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Hilton and Richie starred in The Simple Life. The reality series, which ran for five seasons, featured the two socialites taking on everyday tasks, such as working as fast food employees, farmers, maids, and more.

Returning to Kendall and Hailey’s Halloween homage to the show, Hilton took to TikTok to praise the model and bestie duo, writing, “Icons recognize Icons.”

“Obsessed with this!” she added.

Richie, for her part, reshared the clip on her Instagram Story, echoing Hilton's sentiments.

