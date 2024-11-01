Kylie Jenner Stuns As Demi Moore’s Iconic Striptease Character In Two Daring Halloween Styles; See HERE

Kylie Jenner bared it all for Halloween 2024. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum transformed into Demi Moore’s Striptease character for one of her many Halloween looks this year. The 1996 film sees Moore playing Erin Grant, a woman who starts stripping to earn money for a custody battle against her ex-husband.

Jenner posed in two looks from the Andrew Bergman film, one of which included the movie’s iconic poster featuring a naked Moore. Jenner posed with her hands over her legs as they covered her naked body in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 31. The social media personality tagged Moore, 61, in her upload, and the actress liked Jenner’s take on her look so much that she shared the post to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Love this!” She also posted her version of the movie poster, writing, “Nailed it @kyliejenner.”

In another post, Jenner recreated one of Moore’s racy lingerie outfits from the film. She captioned this post, “Striptease 96.”

Jenner is known for going all out for Halloween. Last year, she coordinated with her sister Kendall Jenner to go as Sugar & Spice from Batman Forever. In 2019, she wowed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid by pulling off a sequined, scale-like green skirt with a high slit. A purple shell bra top made up the upper half of the look, which Jenner completed with a fiery red wig.

In 2018, Jenner, now a mom of two but then only Stormi’s mommy, dressed as a storm in a cloud-like white minidress, with her daughter dressed in gold. In 2016, she turned heads in a Christina Aguilera costume from the Dirrty music video.

In addition to her elaborate costumes, Jenner also celebrates Halloween, the final day of the spooky season, by decorating her house. On October 5, she shared a video of her yard decor, which included a huge skeleton in her driveway surrounded by hundreds of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes.

