Kenya Moore Breaks Silence Over Exit From RHOA Season 16 Post Explicit Photos Controversy With Co-star Brittany Eady

Kenya Moore has responded publicly after it was confirmed she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, following her suspension from Season 16. Moore was put on hold by the Bravo show while they looked into an incident during filming. It's reported she showed explicit photos of her co-star Brittany Eady at a business event she hosted.

After news spread that Moore wouldn't be back on RHOA, she went on social media to thank her fans. Moore posted on X, a platform like Twitter “You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for and I love you all so very much. Always and forever,” She also used the hashtag "#TeamTwirlForever."

Following the incident, many accused Moore of "revenge porn," which she denied in another social media post. Moore shared on X, “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she added, “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news.”

It's not clear how Bravo will handle Moore leaving RHOA since Season 16 is still filming. Initially, there were rumors Bravo might let Moore come back in the future, but a source close to the situation told Deadline that was never discussed.

RHOA is going through changes this season, with Moore and Drew Sidora returning from Season 15. Porsha Williams is back after two seasons away, and former star Cynthia Bailey will make guest appearances. Angela Oakley, Brittany Eady, and Kelli Ferrell are new additions to the cast.

Why is Kenya Moore leaving RHOA?

Kenya Moore is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after being suspended indefinitely for allegedly sharing explicit photos of new cast member Brittany Eady. Bravo launched an investigation into the incident, which ultimately led to Moore's departure from the show.

Sources close to production revealed to TMZ that Moore was informed of this decision on June 25, reportedly through a mutual agreement with the network. How her representative hasn't responded to any comments yet, according to TMZ.

The controversy unfolded during Eady's hair spa grand opening, where Moore allegedly displayed photos depicting Eady in a sexual act. Reports suggested this action was in response to a perceived threat from Eady, although a separate production source disputed any claims of threats involving a weapon, per PEOPLE.

Moore, a mainstay on RHOA except for a break during season 11 due to pregnancy, exits as the franchise's longest-running Housewife. Her tenure on the show began in its fifth season, and she has been a central figure in its cast dynamics and storylines.

