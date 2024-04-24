Kevin Costner, the man behind the iconic Ray Kinsella in Field of Dreams, was all about John Mulaney's hilarious gag about the movie at the 2024 Oscars. Yep, the Horizon: An American Saga director-actor, aged like fine wine at 69, couldn't stop gushing about Mulaney's comedic genius.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, Costner couldn't contain his admiration, labeling Mulaney's explanation of the film's plot as amazing.

And get this, he was so blown away that he even watched it again! High praise indeed!

Costner didn't hold back on the compliments, describing Mulaney as gifted and a genius. Talk about making an impression! Despite the rush of the Oscars, Mulaney managed to shine bright like a diamond, leaving Costner seriously impressed.

And if you're wondering whether Costner wants to give Mulaney a high-five or a hug for his stellar performance, the answer is a resounding yes! He's ready to reach out and chat with the comedic maestro. Looks like Mulaney hit a home run with his Field of Dreams gag, scoring big with the man himself, Kevin Costner.

The 2024 Oscars, a night filled with glitz, glam, and John Mulaney delivering comedic gold. Picture this: Mulaney, presenting the award for Best Sound, decides to take a detour into the world of Field of Dreams, and boy, does he bring the laughs!

With a twinkle in his eye, Mulaney dives into a hilarious bit about the iconic movie, reenacting the famous line, "If you build it, he will come." But wait, there's more! He puts his own spin on it, poking fun at Kevin Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, mowing down corn to make way for a baseball field inhabited by ghosts. Classic Mulaney.

As Mulaney hilariously recounts the plot, Costner's character seems more interested in watching spectral baseball games than paying his mortgage. Talk about priorities, right?

For those who haven't experienced the magic of Field of Dreams, it's all about Costner's character, Ray Kinsella, a corn farmer in Iowa who hears mysterious voices urging him to build a baseball field. And Mulaney? Well, he just took that heartwarming tale and turned it into comedy gold at the Oscars.

Kevin Costner Pays Tribute to Ray Liotta Following His Passing

In the grand ensemble of Field of Dreams, Kevin Costner's star-studded cast included the late Ray Liotta, alongside James Earl Jones, Dwier Brown, Amy Madigan, and Gaby Hoffmann. Each actor brought their own magic to the screen, making the film the timeless classic it is today.

But when tragedy struck and Liotta passed away in 2022 at the age of 67, Costner's heart felt the weight of the loss. In a touching tribute, he shared his devastation, honoring his late co-star with heartfelt words, "Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta's passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be Shoeless Joe Jackson in my heart."

To capture the essence of their on-screen chemistry, Costner shared a clip featuring Liotta's character, Shoeless Joe, taking a swing at the ball not once, but twice. The first shot nearly grazed Ray Kinsella, played by Costner himself, but the second soared high, disappearing into the mystical cornfield.

Reflecting on that iconic scene, Costner revealed a divine twist, "What happened in that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."

It's a poignant reminder of the magic both on and off the screen, as Liotta's legacy lives on in the hearts of his fans and fellow actors alike.

