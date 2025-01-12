Kim Kardashian Bluntly Calls Out Pay For Fire Fighters Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Kim Kardashian does not hesitate to stand up for others, especially those who are not afraid to risk their lives to save others. The Skims founder recently called about firefighters' pay in light of the dangerous and inspiring work they do.

Kardashian took to her Instagram stories expressing being sad about the Los Angeles fires and also showed her gratitude to the firefighters and first responders who protected their city.

She then mentioned spending time and witnessing her city burn the last week. The reality show star shared that she has seen and conversed with multiple firefighters who stay up all night long, utilizing each "ounce of their strength to save our community."

She also expressed, "Thank you to @calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes, and property." Kardashian further shared that on all of Los Angeles' 5 fire sites, there were "hundreds of incarcerated firefighters" who risked their lives to save them.

The entrepreneur shared that they are working 24-hour shifts on the Palisades fire and Eaton fire and that they are paid "almost nothing" that put their lives in danger, and some have passed away, adding, "to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes."

She mentioned that the incarcerated firefighters get paid USD 1/ hour to put their lives at risk, and that has not altered since 1984, and that it was never raised with inflation when the fires worsened, and multiple passed away.

The Kardashian star shared about the agreement to raise their pay to USD 5/ hour this year, but it was "shot down" at the last moment. The businesswoman urged the governor to change this.

Kardashian also expressed her gratitude to the @calfire Ventura Training Center for saving the community when it began to burn during the week. She continued, "These are all FORMERLY incarcerated firefighters who have come home, and want to continue serving our community as firefighters."

The business mogul concluded by writing that because of bills passed by "@antirecidivismcoalition," they can now get their sentences reduced, adding, "expunging the felonies from their records for their fire service. And when they come home can get six-figure jobs working for the fire departments."

