King Charles III Reveals He Was ‘Reduced To Tears’ By Messages Of Support After Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III on Wednesday said that he has been “reduced to tears” by the messages and cards of support he has received from people in the aftermath of his cancer diagnosis. The king of Britain made the revelation to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their weekly audience meeting on February 21.

Overall, the 75-year-old monarch appeared to be in a jolly mood, cracking jokes throughout the interaction.

King Charles tells PM Rishi Sunak that he's been ‘reduced to tears’ by the well wishes of the people

Charles appeared calm and at ease in a blue pinstripe suit as he greeted Rishi Sunak with a handshake on Wednesday.

In a video released by the palace on the same day, Sunak could be heard telling Charles, “Wonderful to see you looking so well.” To this, the King joked and replied, “It's all done by the mirrors.”

“We’re all behind you…The country is behind you,” Sunak added.

Charles responded: "I've had so many wonderful messages and cards…It’s reduced me to tears most of time.”

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace informed via a statement that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. Following the announcement, the King stepped away from public duties but continues to carry out his duties as the head of the state.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace's statement on King Charles’ health - February 5, 2024

Sharing the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis with the world, Buckingham Palace in a statement said, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnosis tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The statement continued, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Noting that the King was grateful for the quick and effective medical assistance, the Buckingham Palace statement added, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

King Charles assumed the British throne on September 8, 2022, following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His official coronation took place on May 6, 2023.

ALSO READ: King Charles III Health History: Exploring Monarch's Medical Issues Over The Years Amid Cancer Diagnosis