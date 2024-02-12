The latest trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes debuted during Super Bowl Sunday, offering a glimpse into director Wes Ball's sequel to the popular 2010s reboot trilogy.

What's the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer about?

Set 300 years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the movie explores the ongoing evolution of ape society, now entering its own Bronze Age. The story revolves around Noa (Owen Teague) and a human companion (Freya Allan), embarking on a journey to determine the fate of humanity and apekind while facing the looming threat of Proximus Caesar, an ape leader seeking human technology to advance his civilization.

Directed by Ball, known for his work on the Maze Runner trilogy, this film marks the beginning of a new trilogy, promising an exciting new chapter for fans. In this new installment, director Wes Ball revitalizes the epic franchise, and sets generations into the future following Caesar's rule, where apes reign supreme and humans live in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader rises, one young ape embarks on a challenging journey that challenges his understanding of the past and shapes the future for both apes and humans.

Who's the star cast in the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

The star-studded cast includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy. The screenplay is crafted by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison, based on characters created by Jaffa and Silver. Produced by Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick Jr., Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Jason Reed, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping as executive producers.

When does the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes come out?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes airs globally on May 10, 2024, promising an immersive experience. 20th Century Studios will release the movie in India, on 10th May 2024 in languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

About the Rise of the Planet of the Apes trilogy

The reboot trilogy, consisting of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes, received critical acclaim and box office success. Praised for groundbreaking visual effects and compelling storytelling, the trilogy grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. It'll be thrilling to see how the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will do in theaters.