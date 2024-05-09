After a significant hiatus, Abhishek Nigam is all set to be back on Television screens. Over the years, the actor has been a part of several shows and now he gears up to shine on the screen again. Abhishek will be seen in an upcoming drama titled Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak. The promo of Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak featuring Sayli Salunkhe was released on Sony TV on April 27, 2024.

Abhishek Nigam to star in Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak:

In Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak, Abhishek Nigam has been roped in to play the prominent character, Sagar Maheshwari. Sagar is the heir of the renowned Maheshwari family. By profession, he has a strong intellect but his cynicism often clouds his view of the world. Despite his moralistic nature and deep respect for women, he is emotionally withdrawn and doesn’t believe in love.

Sagar's journey is marked by an intense ambition to carve his own identity, separate from his father's name given the strained relationship he shares with his father.

Watch Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak's promo here-

Abhishek Nigam expresses excitement:

Abhishek Nigam shares his excitement about essaying the role of Sagar Maheshwari. He said, "I'm really thrilled about being a part of Pukaar - Dil Se Dil Tak as it's a gripping story; playing Sagar's character is going to be quite an adventure as he has multiple layers fueled by his fears and motivations."

Shedding light on his character, the actor continued, "He is a confident and intelligent young man who doesn’t believe in love but from within, he is battling with his own emotions and conflicts that have stemmed from his past. He masks his pain with sarcasm and a superiority complex, but beneath that façade lies a vulnerable side that becomes more apparent with time when he meets Vedika (Sayli Salunkhe)."

Further Abhishek added, "He's trying to break free from his family's legacy while grappling with his own beliefs about love and life. So, bringing multiple emotions to life is going to be quite an interesting roller coaster ride."

About Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak:

Set against the backdrop of Jaipur, Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak follows the lives of a mother and her two daughters, who are tragically separated by a wicked scheme.

As fate would have it, the paths of Saraswati, Vedika (Sayli Salunkhe), and Koel will unknowingly converge once again under unexpected circumstances and together, they must confront the forces who tore their family apart. The promo has created intrigue amongst viewers with its compelling narrative of love, loss, and redemption.

Apart from Abhishek and Sayli, the Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak will feature Anushka Merchande, Sumukhi Pendse, and more in pivotal roles. More details about the show are awaited.

