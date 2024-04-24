'Wish That Wasn't So Crazy': Francia Raisa On Backlash She Got After Donating Kidney To Selena Gomez

It is a pretty well-known fact that back in 2017, when Selena Gomez was suffering from Lupus, it was Francia Raisa who went ahead and donated one of her kidneys to the Only Murders in the Building star. Raisa, who kept her kidney donation pretty private for a long time, addressed the backlash she received post her assistance to Gomez.

Francia Raisa on her biggest act of kindness

During her recent appearance on The Art of Kindness podcast , Raisa revealed that her biggest act of kindness was made when she donated her kidney to Selena Gomez. She stated, “Besides donating a kidney, what? It was definitely a personal choice. It was definitely just an act of kindness no matter what the rumors are."

Gomez took to her Instagram at the time of her surgery, revealing that Raisa was her donor. Thanking Raisa for her help, Gomez said that she felt blessed to have a friend like Raisa who gave her this ultimate gift by donating her kidney. "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," Gomez wrote.

Francia Raisa addressed the backlash on donating her kidney to Selena Gomez

Talking about the public perception of gifting Selena Gomez her kidney, Raisa shared that she received a decent amount of backlash from the netizens who always had something negative to comment about. She further added that in her current position as a public figure she has exposed herself to such public backlash, adding she is okay with it as it’s just a means for the haters to keep themselves engaged.

She shared, “Listen, we experience it with every hero in the world. I'm sure there was bad stuff written about Martin Luther King after he passed. People are always just gonna look for something negative. I put myself in a position where people are interested in my personal life -- I wish that wasn't so crazy. Sometimes people need a distraction from their own lives. If I'm that distraction, I guess I just have to be grateful that people care about my feelings. Yeah, it was something I just did because I really felt called to do it and I've been blessed since."

Though the friendship between Gomez and Raisa went downhill, post the surgery, Raisa reaffirmed that despite their feud, she still doesn't regret giving her kidney to Gomez. However, the duo reconciled their relationship as Gomez took to her social media to celebrate Raisa’s birthday.

