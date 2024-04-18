‘I don't know how she does it all': Only Murders in the Building Co-Creator Praises Selena Gomez's Bonding With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship made headlines ever since the couple hard-launched each other on social media. Amid the buzz, Only Murders In The Building co-creator, John Hoffman shared his insight into the star couple’s blooming chemistry.

The Kill Em With Kindness singer made her comeback to TV with the comedy series, Only Murders In The Building, in 2021. Three seasons down, the Hulu series was recently renewed for a fourth season. Therefore, Hoffman talked about working with show-starrer Selena Gomez and speculated about a possible cameo by her beau in Season 4.

John Hoffman sheds light on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship

John Hoffman sat in for an exclusive chat at the 2024 Writers Guild Awards Ceremony taking place at the Edison Ballroom on April 14. With the season renewal, the show creator had much to say, from working with Gomez to getting introduced to her partner Benny Blanco and what fans may hope to see in the upcoming seasons of Only Murders In The Building.

Hinting at the trending couple, Hoffman was asked about plans to feature the notable songwriter in the Hulu series anytime soon. Noting the idea, Hoffman told The U.S. Sun in New York City, "Oh. That's a good question. I like that one. I can't confirm that as of now, but I love the idea. They're really great. Benny is great."

"He's been around here and there around the set and around various events and things like that. I like the relationship between them so much. It's a great spirit that goes on between them it seems,” Hoffman continued. Selena Gomez’s co-stars Steve Martin, 78, and Martin Short, 74, also seem to adore Blanco. Whereas speaking of Selena’s work ethic and blooming relationship, the creator was rather surprised. He said, “ I don't know how she does it all.”

While OMITB Season 4 is deep into filming currently, the idea of presenting Gomez and Blanco’s chemistry on-screen shall materialize later into the series.

John Hoffman calls Selena Gomez a pro

When asked about his experience working with the pop star, Hoffman exclaimed, "The d**n greatest. I'm so crazy for Selena Gomez.” He continued, “There's no one more of a pro.” Lauding the Disney alum’s work ethic, the creator revealed that she is also the first one to reach on set.

Moreover, the OMITB trio – Selene Gomez as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, seem to be in sync with each other. The director added, "They find themselves mirrored and duplicated in ways that I think will provide great fodder for comedy and also great reflection for the deeper stuff too. So that's the big one." The great bond between the three co-stars is essential to the show’s overall success.

The Who Says singer recently enlightened her fans with an update that teased the filming of the show’s new season. She received a bouquet of roses from her co-stars with a card stating their excitement for Gomez’s return to the set. She captioned the story, “Day 1.”An official premiere date for Only Murders In The Building Season 4 has not yet surfaced but is expected to be released in Summer 2024.

Only Murders In The Building is available to stream on Disney+.

