Selena Gomez Finally Breaks Her Silence on Claims That She Had 'Affair' With John F Kennedy's Grandson

Selena Gomez has stepped into the spotlight, setting the record straight on rumors swirling around her personal life. When an Instagram account shared tabloid claims suggesting she had an affair with John F. Kennedy's grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg, from 2020 to 2021, Gomez swiftly shut down the speculation.

In response to the post, Gomez commented, "Never met this human sorry," clarifying her stance on the matter. Her fans rallied around her, expressing support and love amidst the swirling rumors.

As for Schlossberg, the accomplished 31-year-old, known for his educational achievements as a graduate of Yale and Harvard Law, remains focused on his own endeavors. Born to Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, he carries the weight of his family legacy but continues to carve out his own path in the world.

Selena Gomez Finds Love in Benny Blanco: A Relationship Built on Trust and Support

Selena Gomez is basking in the glow of her newfound love with music producer Benny Blanco. According to a source close to the singer, Gomez's inner circle has given their seal of approval to Blanco, with both sides feeling mutual admiration and support.

Their relationship has quickly progressed into something significant, with Gomez placing a high level of trust in Blanco, unlike any previous romantic partners. The couple's dynamic is characterized by respect and growth, as they navigate their journey together.

Their romance was officially confirmed in December, putting an end to months of speculation. During an interview with Zane Lowe, Gomez couldn't contain her excitement as she showered Blanco with praise, further solidifying their bond.

Selena Gomez on Love and Safety: Finding Respect and Understanding with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently opened up about the importance of feeling respected in a relationship, emphasizing the significance of finding someone who understands her world. She expressed gratitude for feeling safe and supported, highlighting the positive growth she's experienced alongside her partner.

"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," Gomez said, adding, "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

In addition to the emotional security she finds in her relationship, Gomez also enjoys the perks of having her own personal chef. According to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, Gomez has a penchant for steak and loves indulging in perfectly cooked fried potatoes. It seems like Gomez's culinary preferences are in sync with her love for hearty, comforting meals.

"She's a huge steak fan, so anything with steak in it," he shared, adding, "She always asks for steak and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes."

