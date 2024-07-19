Kyle Cooke Responds Back After Hannah Berner Claims That He Was Involved In Her Summer House Firing

Hannah Berner, Summer House's resident villain, abruptly left the Bravo show after immense backlash for her attitude during the season. Now, Kyle Cooke said he had no connection with Hannah Berner’s firing from Summer House after she claimed that got fired from the show was due to her promoting another seltzer drink that wasn't Kyle Cooke's brand Loverboy.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Page Six, Kyle Cooke, said it's upsetting that Hannah Berner believed he had a role to play in her departure due to her ad for competitor Truly Hard Seltzer.

“I have nothing to do with casting, “this is the narrative being shared because there’s no truth to it.” Moreover, Hannah Berner recently claimed on Dave Portnoy’s BFFs podcast that she didn’t know she couldn’t drink other brands, suggesting this led to her firing.

For those who were unaware, Cooke who is married to Berner’s former best friend Amanda Batula claimed that Berner’s collaboration with Truly Hard Seltzer occurred a year after they filmed the Season 5 reunion, making the timing of her claims questionable.

Kyle Cooke's observation about Hannah Berner’s behavior

Cooke recalled Berner's behavior and said that Berner’s issues with the cast, particularly her treatment of Batula, played a significant role in the tensions during Season 5. Cooke further stated that his issues were not about asserting screen time, ego clashes, or anything like that, but rather about how Berner was treating Amanda. Cooke also mentioned that Berner had reached out to apologize after the contentious reunion, but he felt that Batula earned the apology more than he did.

Despite the drama, Cooke voiced his admiration for Berner’s thriving comedy and podcast careers. He admitted that he sent her a congratulatory text about a year ago in an attempt to break the silence between them. “I hate having lingering issues with anyone in my life, and I always hoped for an opportunity to reconcile things with Hannah, I don’t want any bad blood and wish her nothing but success.”

Summer House is an American reality television series that has been broadcast on Bravo since January 9, 2017. The show follows a group of friends who share a summer house in the Hamptons town of Southampton, New York. As soon as they arrive, they immerse themselves in a luxury lifestyle and spend their days together as contestants. Its success has led to two spin-offs and several seasons, with Season 8 recently wrapping up.

Returning cast members like Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula lead the cast of 2024's Summer House Season 8 alongside interesting newcomers West Wilson and Jesse Solomon.

If you are looking for some fun, drama, romance, and much more, this show is for you!

