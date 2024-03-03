Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Come Together To Celebrate Daughter's Birthday; See Here

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were snapped together, arriving at their daughter's birthday celebrations. The couple got together for the first time after announcing their separation. The duo attended an intimate family dinner arranged for Portia's 16th birthday. The two were seen dressed casually with cakes and a bouquet.

Their appearance together made their fans curious whether the separation was real. The RHOBH star revealed in July 2023 that Umansky and herself would part ways while co-parenting their kids. Richards shared that the reason for the separation was a lack of effort in the relationship.

Why Was The Separation Shown As Buying Beverly Hills Than On RHOBH?

Kyle Richards, in conversation with People Magazine, shared the reason why her separation from Umansky was shown on Buying Beverly Hills instead of RHOBH. Richards said, "That is because, for anyone who's confused, [the decision to separate] happened after we were done filming [RHOBH]." She added, "The story came out, and then Netflix cameras happened to be in Aspen, so they ended up filming with us talking about it."

Richards confessed that her estranged husband got the footage of their separation uploaded on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She said, "Obviously, Bravo's been following my life for 13 years, it's not like [Netflix] can film that scene, and then I don't share it with the Housewives, so we ended up shooting both of those scenes for Buying Beverly Hills and [RHOBH] after we were all wrapped [on season 13 of RHOBH]."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Is Kyle Richards' Split From Mauricio Umansky Shown On Buying Beverly Hills? RHOBH Star Reveals

Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Comments On Separation

While taking up the fan questions, Richards answered by coexisting with Umansky. She revealed, "We're just like easing into things, and we're fortunate that we don't fight and we get along, so it actually oddly works." She shared that it is her "new normal," even though it isn't very "sustainable."

In an earlier interview, Mauricio commented on the couple's separation. He said, "We've been married for 27 years. We're having a bit of a rough patch. She and I are currently separated, but we are not throwing in the towel." Together, the duo has three daughters, whom they are co-parenting.

ALSO READ: Kyle Richards Says She Can't Imagine Life Without Mauricio Umansky, Calls It 'Scary' and 'Painful'