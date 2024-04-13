Is Kyle Richards Taking Break From RHOBH? TV Star Hints At Her Future Amid Split From Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards opened up about her plans to take a break from the series. In her conversation with E! News, Richards shared that coming back for the next season is not her priority list at the moment. The decision about not returning to RHOBH came after actress split from her her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 29 years of marriage.

The couple shares four daughters from their union. The Beautiful Wedding actress claimed that her four daughters have been her strength during tough times.

What Did Kyle Richards Say About Not Being A Part Of RHOBH’s Upcoming Season?

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Richards revealed it was a back-to-back thing for the actress, as they had recently finished filming the reunion episode of RHOBH.

The Halloween star said, "I, personally, am just trying not to think about it. Because I need a break from all of that. As soon as the reunion finished and wrapped up, Buying Beverly Hills started, so I just kept having in my face over and over again. I'm like, 'I just need a break.' Whenever they talk about it, I'm like, 'Too soon, guys!'"

Kyle, who has not officially filed for divorce from Umansky, shared that the exes are in a good place now. She said that none of the two stars were sure about the future during the filming of the episode in the series.

Richards revealed, "I feel some relief, absolutely. It was really difficult because, when we first started the season, Mauricio and I really didn't know what was going on or where we were going to end up. Obviously, we're in a different place now."

What Did Kyle Richards Say About Getting Support From Her Daughters?

Kyle, the mother of four, spoke dearly about the support she received from her daughters. Richards defined them as pillars of strength. She said, "They're doing really well. They're all really strong girls. They're strong, they're confident, and they're smart. They've been a really strong pillar of support for me to lean on during these times. They were really looking out for me. That was really nice."

Last month, Richards and Umansky reunited for their daughter’s birthday in an intimate celebration. The duo were snapped leaving the venue together, where Umansky appeared in casuals, while Kyle dazzled in a black top and jeans.

