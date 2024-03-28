Who Is Kyle Richards Dream RHOBH's Castmate? The Reality Star Makes Suprise Pick

Kyle Richards has expressed her "dream" castmate for "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to be none other than Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin.

Richards shared her enthusiasm, suggesting that Baldwin, who resides in New York, might consider relocating for the show.

Richards shared on Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s, “I have a new one, I think/ She lives in New York, but maybe she would move.”

“I’m scared I’m gonna mispronounce her name, but I think it’s kind of fitting for the situation. Hilaria Baldwin,” the mom of four confessed.

Ripa Drops Bombshell: Baldwins Eyeing Reality TV Dive

The co-host's eyebrows shot up to the moon when Ripa spilled the beans about the Baldwins diving headfirst into the wild world of reality television! It was as if the co-host's brain went, "Wait, what?"

“They’re looking for a reality show. He told us. He told us,” Schillay added.

“Wait, that’s right. Wait a minute. Hang on. Alec Baldwin on this here podcast said they are looking for a reality show,” Ripa chimed in, referring to her November interview with the “It’s Complicated” actor.

“Well, I told him. I saw him in New York. I don’t know, it was a couple years back and I said something about it then, and then I was like, he’s like, ‘Oh, we’re living in New York,’ but I don’t know,” Richards said.

“He said something about her in LA and I was like, ‘Well, the door’s open.'”

Ripa and Baldwin Tease Reality TV: Andy Cohen on Speed Dial

Ripa joked, “Jan’s calling Andy [Cohen] right now as we speak. That would be amazing television.”

In November 2023, talking with Ripa, Alec, at 65, spilled the beans that they've not only thought about potential shows and listened to pitches, but they've even thrown in a couple of their own ideas.

“That reality show [possibility] has all been so we can stay home and just work from home,” clarified the 30 Rock star. “I’m desperate to try to work from New York.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin: Parenting Chaos with Eight Kids and Grandparenthood

Since they tied the knot in 2012, this power couple has been busy building their brood. Meet Carmen, the 10-year-old trendsetter, followed by Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, the charming 5-year-old, Eduardo and María, both at the playful age of 3, and the youngest of the bunch, the adorable Ilaria, who's just 18 months old. Phew! That's a full house, alright!

But hold onto your hats, because Alec's got a whole other family tree to tell you about! Before this marriage, he was a dad to the fabulous Ireland, who's 27, from his past marriage with the iconic Kim Basinger. Talk about blending families like a pro!

And guess what? Alec's now wearing the grandpa hat too! Ireland recently welcomed her own bundle of joy, a sweet little girl named Holland, with her partner André Allen Anjos, who goes by RAC.

Now, Alec's spilled the beans about their current situation – those kiddos are running the show! He and Hilaria don't do much except wrangle the little ones and tuck them in bed every single night. Yep, life's all about those bedtime stories and goodnight kisses for this Baldwin bunch.

