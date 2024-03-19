Paris Hilton Slams Uncle Mauricio Umansky Online; Here's How The RHOBH Star Responded

Real estate broker Mauricio Umansky has made it to the headlines again after he made a controversial statement in the preview clip of RHOBH’s new season. This time however his niece Paris Hilton reacted on Instagram and things went out of hand. Though the comments were removed, Mauricio has finally reacted. What did the RHOBH star say? Find out.

What was Mauricio Umansky’s reaction to Paris Hilton’s comments?

53-year-old Mauricio revealed his sadness in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Agency founder said, "Look, it's sad that she got so upset about that, but at the end of the day, it's two businessmen making two business decisions.”

He also added. "I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn't want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own.” The broker explained his actions stating, "I wanted to take care of my family, I wanted to be successful, I wanted to go forward, I wanted to do the most I could, and at the end of the day, I made that decision just to go forward with this thing. There is certainly no bad blood on my side."

It shows that Mauricio was upset over his niece’s comments like, “Frankly, we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already.” She also said, "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family -- especially in the press," Though the comments were removed from Instagram, word spread like wildfire.

What had Mauricio Umansky said and what is the controversy all about?

In the Netflix preview of his upcoming show, the Real Estate tycoon said, "I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland, and when I say f–ked, you know, like today, I’m happy. But, there were 100 agents at Hilton and Hyland. They did $1 billion for the first time a year. I was 19.6 percent of their production.”

Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio worked for Rick Hilton, Paris’ father. This happened at H&H firm-Hilton & Hyland before Mauricio started his own firm-The Agency. This sparked tension between the families. The feud has been on since. While Paris Hilton has not given any further comments on the matter, it shows that this matter runs deep. While we wait for this niece-uncle duo to come up with more feuds, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

