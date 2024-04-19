‘It Was An Honor’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Announces Exit From RHOBH After 3 Seasons

Ahead of the show’s forthcoming 14th season, reality star Crystal Kung Minkoff informed her fans on Instagram that she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I would want to inform everyone that I will not be returning to shoot Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14," she wrote.

41-year-old Kung Minkoff remarked in her video clip that the decision was bittersweet and heartbreaking. “I would never have imagined being asked to do the program, much less film three seasons of it, in a million years." She thanked the show for asking her to come back every year and said that it was a privilege.

Minkoff is grateful for the show

Married to renowned director Rob Minkoff, Kung Minkoff said that she felt blessed to be the first Asian American in Beverly Hills, which was a lot of responsibility on her shoulders. "I have since just really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people," she said. She also thanked her fans and followers for their support on the show. She also told that she was glad that her issues resonated with people. "I hope that by sharing my experience regarding my eating issue and my father's Alzheimer's, I have been able to do the same for you. I've heard so many amazing tales from you people."

Crystal informed her fans that every end is a beginning, and she will greet her fans soon. “In the end, filmmaking has been my greatest gift. Therefore, I have some other things going on that I will be sharing with you shortly that will still allow me to connect with you. With your lovely tales, this exhibition is touching so many of you.” She clarified that there is more to come from her, and while she got an opportunity to share her tale through the show, she hopes the audience gets a chance to tell theirs one day.

She also mentioned how grateful her family is to the viewers. “I’ve had so much fun with this chapter. So, once again, thank you so much," she said. In 2021, Kung Minkoff became a part of the Beverly Hills-based brand for season 11. She instantly started to disagree with Sutton Stracke at that point. One of the debates between the once-enemy-turned-friends was about dispelling racial prejudices. She also talked candidly about her ongoing family dynamics and issues with eating disorders.

Who is in the next season of RHOBH?

During the current season, Kung Minkoff’s last season, she got into a conflict with newbie Annemarie Wiley, whose departure from the show was announced in March after just one season. The 13th season of the Bravo hit, which ended on March 13 following a three-part reunion, also starred Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais. The new season’s filming has not yet started.

Rob Minkoff, a film director, is married to Kung Minkoff. Max, the son, and Zoe, the daughter, are the couple’s two children. The reality TV personality disclosed in a February interview with USA TODAY’s The Essentials that Rob, who has himself appeared on multiple episodes of RHOBH, adores his wife’s ‘ugly leather trousers,’ the iconic pair of trousers that co-star Sutton Stracke yelled at Kung Minkoff. Kung Minkoff stated at the time that her filmmaker husband was very protective of the trousers and wouldn't let her wear them.

“He’s saying, ‘Don’t mess with them. ‘Do you have the trousers?’ he asks, randomly checking in. They’ve been folded. He believes they ought to be at the Smithsonian or another institution. He is really fixated.”

