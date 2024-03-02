Why Is Kyle Richards' Split From Mauricio Umansky Shown On Buying Beverly Hills? RHOBH Star Reveals

Reality TV star Kyle Richards recently shed light on why her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky was primarily showcased on the Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills rather than on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). Richards, 55, addressed fan questions during an Amazon Live session, where she shared insights into her personal life and the queries concerning the coverage of her separation from Umansky,

Kyle Richards reveals why her separation from Mauricio Umansky was detailed on Buying Beverly Hills

Responding to inquiries about her appearance on the second season of Buying Beverly Hills, Richards revealed that she would indeed be part of the show's upcoming season. She explained that a deal between Netflix and Bravo facilitated her involvement.

Further, Richards then delved into the reasoning behind the detailed coverage of her split with Umansky, 53, on Buying Beverly Hills and the limited portrayal on RHOBH. She clarified that the decision to address their separation occurred after the RHOBH filming had concluded.

The revelation coincided with Netflix cameras being present during a trip to Aspen, prompting discussions about their relationship on Buying Beverly Hills.

"That is because, for anyone who's confused, [the decision to separate] happened after we were done filming [RHOBH]. The story came out, and then Netflix cameras happened to be in Aspen, so they ended up filming with us talking about it. Obviously, Bravo's been following my life for 13 years. It's not like [Netflix] can film that scene, and then I don't share it with the Housewives, so we ended up shooting both of those scenes for Buying Beverly Hills and [RHOBH] after we were all wrapped [on season 13 of RHOBH],” Richards explained.

Kyle Richards addresses her new living arrangements with Mauricio Umansky

During the Amazon Live session, Richards disclosed that she and Umansky still reside in the same house but occupy different rooms. However, when responding to a fan inquiry about their living situation, she mentioned the possibility of living separately, indicating a transitional phase in their relationship.

"We're just like easing into things, and we're fortunate that we don't fight and we get along ... so it actually oddly works," she shared. Richards, though, acknowledged the unconventional nature of their arrangement, recognizing that it may not be sustainable in the long term.

Umansky shared previously with PEOPLE that despite their separation, he shared a cordial relationship with Richards, stating, “We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch. She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation marks a significant transition after decades of being together as a couple. Their decision to address the challenges in their relationship openly reflects their mutual understanding.

