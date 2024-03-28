What Advice Did Rihanna Give to Kyle Richards About People Trying to Pry Into Her Life? RHOBH Star Reveals

Kyle Richards might have had an amazing time on the set of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but experienced something much more incredible when she met Rihanna.

The 55-year-old star talks about the conversation she had with the Diamonds singer. Read on to know the “amazing” talk that took place between the stars.

Kyle Richards on meeting Rihanna

The Beautiful wedding star spent a soothing time with Rihanna when the two met in Aspen, Colorado.

Speaking about the interaction between the two, Kyle Richards spilled a few beans in one of the recent episodes of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

Recalling the coincidence, Richards stated, "So, she was in Kemo Sabi when I was in Aspen."

“It was actually closed, Kemo Sabi, and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, 'Oh, I need to get something from there,' and I knew they would open the door for me. So I knocked and they're like, 'Oh, it's Kyle,' and I saw them like saying something like, 'What do we do,' and I was like, What's going on?'" the actress told.

Upon entering the store, one of the staff informed The Hungover Games actress about Rihanna being upstairs.

Advertisement

As Richards knew, the Umbrella singer was “a fan of the show,” she asked the staff member to let her know that she was there too.

Remembering her time with the 36-year-old singer, Richards stated, "She stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends, and my daughter turned around. "

She further went on to say that Rihanna had told her daughter that she was "obsessed" with her family.

Calling the Rude Boy singer “so sweet,” the Halloween Kills star spoke of "all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we're handling things," that Rihanna gave.

Richards stated, "I haven't told anybody this, but she said something that was so amazing to me and I was like, 'Oh my god.' She said, 'Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I'm already renovated?'"

What does Kyle Richards feel about Rihanna’s advice?

The star actress who seemed unsure about making the private talks public, stated that Rihanna’s advice had resonated with her.

Further expressing her joy, the actress from The Car said, "I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She's such a woman's woman.' She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out."

Kyle Richards parted ways with her long-time husband Mauricio Umansky, last July. Since then, the star has kept herself away from dating, she stated on the podcast.

ALSO READ: RHOBH: Kyle Richards Separation News From Mauricio Umansky Stuns Co-Stars; Claims Her Being Dishonest