Kyle Richards Denies Claims Of Manipulation; RHOBH Star Says She Always Looked Out For Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards denies the claims of sending manipulative texts to her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley. Richards shared that she has not been in contact with Kemsley at all and was hurt by such accusations. The TV star clarified her stand on Amazon Live’s TikTok account on Thursday. The actress claimed, “We haven’t spoken at all, but I’ve always supported Dorit since she joined the show—whether it was about people saying she was phony because of her accent, I defended her with that.”

What Did Kyle Richards Say About Dorit Kemsley’s Text Conspiracy?

During her live session, Richards clarified that she had not sent any texts to Kemsley. She said, “Saying when you live with somebody who has an accent, you can pick up on the accent. I’m like that, too. With the dog, with Lisa Rinna in Hong Kong, and with [Lisa] Vanderpump, I always stood up for her. The text being read was very hurtful to me. And she said that I was being manipulative, and it was actually the complete opposite.”

Richards further added, “I was actually being very forthright and saying, ‘I have a lot at stake here right now, and this is really hard for me. I have a lot on my plate, I know what’s coming at me. You and I… these are stupid arguments.’”

Dorit Kemsley’s Allegations Over Kyle Richards

At the reunion special episode of RHOBH, which aired earlier this week, Dorit was seen talking to Erika Jayne about the Beautiful Wedding actress sending her “calculated texts.” Kemsley said, “She sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative. It was so calculated.” The messages were up on the screenshots, which showed that Richards was hurt by the fashion designer’s comments in some of the interviews.

According to the screenshots, the TV star sent the messages “I heard some of the things you said about me off camera that hurt me deeply and I wasn’t even able to say what I heard or who from. I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show.” Kyle Richards disclosed that she did not bring up the topic at the reunion as the producers were unaware of the two facing a hard time.

