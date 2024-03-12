Kyle Richards spoke openly about her experience kissing her friend Morgan Wade. In a preview clip for the third part of the Season 13 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Kyle confessed that she was curious about kissing a woman before she agreed to do so for Morgan Wade's music video, Fall In Love With Me, last year.

Kyle Richards candidly discusses kiss with Morgan Wade

During her conversation with host Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards revealed, “I never actually kissed anybody on camera — let alone a woman — or off camera. So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes.”

Despite the video being released in August 2023, Kyle clarified that it was filmed a month earlier, before news broke about her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in July 2023.

She explained, “The music video was done — I want to say a month before that story broke about Mo and me — but obviously once that story came out about Mo and me — we’re not going to make a video after that. We made it before. We already done it,”

Kyle also mentioned that she agreed to appear in the music video after Morgan agreed to perform at a mental health awareness event in memory of Kyle's late friend Lorene Shea, who passed away in May 2022. She admitted that “I didn’t really know the creative behind it until I got there,”

Kyle didn't hold back from discussing her experience, even when Cohen asked about her big girl crush on Morgan Wade. Despite ongoing rumors about their relationship, Kyle has clarified multiple times that they are just "very close" friends.

The third part of the RHOBH reunion is set to air this Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

