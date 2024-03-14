Kyle Richards On Morgan Wade Dating Rumors: 'She's Hot, I Love Her,' Admits Being 'Curious' About Kissing Singer

Are they dating or are they not?

During the season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards discussed the persistent dating rumors surrounding her and Morgan Wade's relationship.

Kyle Richards answers if she is dating Morgan Wade

On the March 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards, 55, was confronted by Dorit Kemsley about the steamy music video that Kyle filmed with Morgan for her song, Fall In Love With Me.

Responding to Kemsley, Richards revealed about the music video, that featured her almost locking lips with Wade, that she was not aware of the “creative [direction] behind it until I got there.” She also pointed out that everything was filmed before the news of her separation from Mauricio Umansky in July.

Providing more details about her time filming the infamous music video, Richards said, “I said to the director, ‘I’ve never like actually kissed anybody on camera let alone a woman’.”

“So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I’m being very honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes.” Explaining her decision to get on board with filming a sensual video with Morgan Wade, Richards said, “I said yes for a reason, I mean, and you know, she's hot, what can I say?”

Following that, Richards proceeded with the conversation regarding her connection with Morgan with host Andy Cohen, as he inquired if there was anything happening between her and Wade.

Getting more candid about their dating rumors, Kyle told Cohen, “I love her, she's my friend and I love her,” before admitting that she does not yet know if there is a future possibility of it happening.

Sense the ambiguity here? Because Andy Cohen certainly did, and he made sure to point it out to the Bravolebrity as well.

Responding to Cohen’s remarks where he accused her of not saying no, Richards said, “I’m evolving, I’m changing. I am clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now.”

From tattooing initials on each other’s bodies to traveling together to Paris and all, fans have been speculating about Kyle and Morgan's friendship for a while. However, the pair appears determined to keep the ambiguity surrounding their relationship alive. Not to forget Kyle still shares a home with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. That status, however, might change sooner rather than later.

Kyle Richards sheds tears over separation from Mauricio Umansky

Richards and Umansky, who have been married since 1997, announced their separation in July last year. When Andy Cohen asked if the estranged pair had talked about one of them moving out, Kyle confirmed that yes they indeed have.

Additionally, the reality star informed that it will be the real estate mogul who will be leaving their current abode.

Having said that, Richards was clearly seen struggling to hold back her tears while approaching the question of divorce. It's worth noting that Richards and Umansky, though estranged since July last year, haven't yet filed for a divorce, and Richards thinks that's because “It's hard for us to say the word.”

“But he's looking for a place to move out, and I haven't really seen any progress. We get along well, but like friends,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed any time on Peacock.

