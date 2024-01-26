Kyle Richards Says She Can't Imagine Life Without Mauricio Umansky, Calls It 'Scary' and 'Painful'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards during her appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live opened up about her ‘painful’ separation from her second husband, Mauricio Umansky. Their marital journey, spanning over two decades, has surely taken a tumultuous turn ending with the buzz surrounding their separation. Kyle has candidly shared her thoughts on the painful and challenging aspects of their turbulent relationship phase and the eventual process of moving on.

Kyle Richards on the beginning of her relationship with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's love story began at a point when they had little more than their love for each other. In a recent interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Kyle revealed the financial struggles they faced early in their marriage. Without a penny to their name, the couple relied on the support of family, with Kyle's mother lending them money and Mauricio's grandparents extending a helping hand during tough times, including a Christmas when they couldn't afford presents.

"We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him. My mom lent us money when we were first married. There was one Christmas that we didn't have any money for Christmas presents. My mom gave me money and his grandparents helped us. We built everything together,” she said while going down memory lane.

With there was no prenuptial agreement in place, Kyle firmly stated that their financial assets would be divided equally, as they are pondering over a fair 50-50 split. “It's our money. Let's be very clear about that. It's very clean cut. Everything's half, regardless. That's not an issue for me. We would probably just keep our homes. We don't fight. We're not a toxic couple. You never would see fighting in our home ever... We would just go our separate ways and maybe keep the houses," she shared.

Kyle Richards confessed separation from Mauricio Umansky was difficult

As news of their separation made headlines, Kyle Richards decided to be transparent about the emotional toll it has taken on her. In a heartfelt admission, she shared that living without Mauricio is something she can't fathom. The actress, who has spent the majority of her adult life as a wife and mother, expressed the profound difficulty of adjusting to a new identity. “It’s hard. It’s painful. It’s scary,” Richards stated.

“I do feel like my entire identity is being a wife and a mom. That's been really hard to wrap my head around. I have four daughters, and they are my best friends, but he’s also my friend, and I do love him very much, and that’s what’s also hard. If it was one of those situations where you're like, 'Oh, I can't stand this guy,' this would be so easy for me. It would be very easy. I can guarantee you that I do not want to be in this position. I never wanted to be in this position. I thought I knew where I would be until the day I died, so that's a lot to process,” she shared her emotions during the interview further highlighting her love for her family.

In a surprising revelation, Kyle also said that they continue to live in the same house but occupy different bedrooms. Despite the separation, the duo maintains a facade of normalcy to the outside world, engaging in daily activities together, such as making dinner, while residing in separate spaces. The actress added, “If you didn't know us, you would think everything was normal. because I'm making dinner, we're together, but we're in different rooms.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship has now been thrust into the public eye, offering a poignant glimpse into the complexities of their love and eventual separation. However, the true nature of Richards’ thoughts is surely commendable even though she is still trying to get acquainted with living separately from Umansky.

