'This Is A New Low': Internet Furious As Kim Zolciak Fakes Kroy Biermann's Death In Clickbaity Instagram Post

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made the internet furious over her recent Instagram post. The 45-year-old reality star shared a post and an Instagram story that consisted of her and her ex-husband Kroy Biermann.

The post was in the black and white filter as she captioned it with a couple of hashtags, “#RIP #LinkInBio.” This post seemingly led her followers to believe that her husband Kroy has passed away, which is not true.

Why did Kim Zolciak share the post faking her ex-husband's death?

Zolciak allegedly used her husband’s fake death announcement on Instagram for clickbait. She shared a post and a story of her and her ex-husband posing together, announcing the fake news.

The link in her bio is directed to the Celebuzz website. This featured an article from February 2023. The article was about the celebrities who had passed away that year so far. The headline read, “They’ll Be Missed! Celebrities We’ll Remember in 2023.”As of now, Zolciak has turned off the comments on that Instagram post.

However this is not the first time, the former Real Housewives star has shared the fake news for Instagram clickbait. As per Just Jared, Zolciak had previously shared that her daughter, Brielle was pregnant even though she wasn't.

Fans’ reactions to this stunt by Kim Zolciak

The fans are furious over Kim Zolciak sharing fake news about her husband's death. The fans are sharing their reactions on social media.

An X user wrote, “I think she needed a quick cash injection.” another user wrote, “BRAVO please hire my girl!! #ROHA #DONTBETARDY.”

An X user reacted to this by calling his stunt 'a new low.'

Even for her this is a new low. — Lauralikestowatchbravo (@laulikestoread) April 23, 2024

Another X user pointed at the black-and-white filter that she used in her story and the post on Instagram. The user wrote, “the black and white filter to make it real!”

the black and white filter to make it real! — Jay Reyna (@JayReyna) April 23, 2024

As per Bravo Tv, Kim Zolciak appeared on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta in 2008, in its season one, and remained as a cast member until its season 5.

