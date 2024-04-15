'Two Absolute Queens': Taylor Swift And Teresa Giudice Pose Together At Coachella 2024; See PIC

This year's Coachella is delivering major surprises. Headlines are abuzz with news of the riveting events unfolding at the festival, entertaining fans worldwide. Numerous artists have infused their performances with unique creative flair.

From the electrifying sets by Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish to Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith's reunion, the festival continues escalating in excitement. Fans are enthusiastically expressing their exhilaration across social media platforms.

Recently, Luis 'Louie' Ruelas, husband of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, shared a compelling picture on Instagram featuring the iconic Midnights singer Taylor Swift posing alongside the reality TV star at Coachella 2024.

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice pose together at Coachella

Ruelas shared a picture on his Instagram where Taylor and Teresa are seen posing for the camera. He captioned the post saying, “Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife.” He also added hashtags including, “#GirlPower”, “#Queens”, “#Blessed” and “#Coachella.” Later on later on, the same picture was shared jointly on Teresa Giudice and Bravo Tv's Instagram accounts. The caption under the post read, "Coachella (Teresa's Version)."

The picture depicted Giudice donning a pink embellished cowboy hat, complemented by a pink ensemble featuring a white knitted cardigan. Swift, on the other hand, sported a black jacket and, according to E News, a Green New Heights baseball cap worn backwards, partially concealing her bangs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Guidice’s fans were amazed as they saw this crossover. Even her co-star Jennifer Aydin reacted by commenting under the post, “Ok- I finally jealous of something!!”

However, this wasn't the first encounter between Giudice and Taylor Swift. As reported by People, the reality TV star had previously taken her daughter Audriana to Swift's 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performance.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vibe at Coachella

Over the weekend, the pair was spotted at the festival, clearly relishing every moment. They were observed dancing together, clearly enjoying each other's presence, particularly during Jack Antonoff's performance, a close friend of Swift.

A TikTok video shared by actress Sissy Sheridan showed the couple waiting together for Ice Spice's set. Subsequently, they were seen thoroughly enjoying the Deli rapper's show. The couple even hit the dance floor when Dom Dolla graced the stage later that evening.

As per people, the couple was also seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. This group was seen in a video captured by a person who attended the festival. This video was shared on X.

ALSO READ: Coachella 2024 Day 3: The Rose brings stage Alive with HEALing music; ATEEZ marks attendance