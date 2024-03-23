Why Mauricio Umansky Won't Ask Kyle Richards About Her Alleged New Relationship With Morgan Wade? See Here

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ relationship with singer Morgan Wade has been under public scrutiny for some time now, especially after news got out that Richards separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky. Recently, Mauricio Umansky has finally commented on his estranged wife’s relationship with Wade.

What did Umansky say about Richards and Wade’s relationship

As it turns out, even Umansky does not know much about the nature of the relationship between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade. The real estate mogul appeared on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills where he spoke about the matter, and admitted that the RHOBH star and the country singer have a special connection but he does not know the nature of their relationship.

The second season of the Buying Beverly Hills show premiered on 22nd March, where he told a coworker, “They definitely have some sort of a connection together; there’s no question about that. They spend a lot of time together.” He also said, “Maybe one of the reasons I don’t want to ask is because I don’t want to put the extra pressure on her. If it’s working for her and it’s giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation … I’m good with that.” Umansky and Richards’ split was confirmed by Page Six in July of 2023.

Richards and Wade have remained elusive about their relationship

Even though people on the internet think that the two women might be in a romantic relationship, both Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have maintained that they are nothing but really close friends. They are currently filming a documentary together and Morgan was recently photographed with Kyle where the former seemed to be touching her quite intimately.

Richards also fueled the romance rumors with her new cowgirl hat tattoo, which a lot of people think could be an homage to Wade. But the whole situation has also made a lot of RHOBH fans wonder if Richards’ relationship with Wade was the reason behind her split with Umansky. But recently on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Richards a fan-submitted question asking why she did not talk about her breakup with her estranged husband to which she said, “It’s nobody’s f–king business.” But in the finale of RHOBH, she stated that there were some things that made her lose her faith in Umansky while they were married.

