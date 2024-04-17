Is Rebecca Minkoff Joining The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15? Find Out

The only question fans have been looking forward to is if the popular Bravo show The Real Housewives of New York City getting a new face in its upcoming 15th season. And the answer seems to be affirmative. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff is all set to join the cast for Season 15.

Minkoff, who is well-known for her classic designs and formidable influence in the fashion business, is expected to contribute a novel viewpoint and vibrant vitality to the series. However, it is not yet confirmed if she will be a recurring star in the show going forward or a mere guest appearance.

A source close to the production has said to several media publications that Minkoff has been filming with the cast for the new season already. As per a People report, she will appear in a Friend capacity along with her brother in the show.

Who is Rebecca Minkoff?

Minkoff along with her brother Uri Minkoff co-founded the Rebecca Minkoff brand, which specializes in premium handbags, accessories, and clothing business, in 2005 in New York City. She founded the Female Founder Collective in September 2018. It is a network of female-owned companies that supports and empowers women's economic power.

As a designer, Minkoff gained fame in the mid-1900s with the Morning After Bag, carried by celebrities such as Lauren Conrad, Hillary Duff, and Hayden Panettiere.

Being a longtime member of the contentious Scientology, Minkoff has numerous well-known connections in the industry. For example, the time when she gave credit to renowned L. Ron Hubbard disciple Jenna Elfman and acknowledged that wearing one of her shirts during a 2001 visit to Leno gave her career a boost.

The Real Housewives of New York City is not the first time the entrepreneur and author will appear on Bravo. Prior to this, Minkoff has been a guest judge on the network’s other reality show Project Runway and one of the investors in Lifetime’s Project Runway: Fashion Startup. She has also appeared on E!’s So Cosmo.

How Does The Cast Of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 Look Like?

The American television reality show The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in March 2008 and has aired 14 successful seasons since then. The show centers on the personal and professional lives of multiple New York City-based women.

After a recurring conflict in season 13 sparked an internal investigation about racism among the cast, Bravo unveiled a reimagined version of the series for season 14, along with a brand-new cast that included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. The season was a hit and its premiere episode became the most-watched in three years. All six of them are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

