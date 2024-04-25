Kylie Jenner And Her Two Children: All You Need To Know About Them

When it comes to the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner’s family life is always a hot topic. She has been a familiar face on our screens for years, but nothing captured our attention quite like her journey into motherhood.

From her relationship with Travis Scott to their adorable children, Stormi and Aire, there’s so much to explore. Let’s dive into the sweet and surprising facts about Kylie’s life as a mom.

Stormi Webster, the elder one

While Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2008, they announced her birth with a sweet YouTube video called To Our Daughter, which melted everyone’s hearts. Even though Kylie kept the pregnancy a secret, Stormi’s arrival was a big deal.

She is just 6 years old now but she's already a little fashion icon, stealing the show at red carpet events and making headlines everywhere with her trendy outfits. Stormi shares, a special bond with both Kylie and her dad Travis Scott. She's got a special side too—she's a little business star! She has her very own mini-Prada purse and knows a lot about business, just like her mom. Kylie even made a tiny office for her at her makeup company.

And it’s just not business; Stormi is showing interest in music too. She went viral on TikTok and even lip-synced to one of her dad’s tracks, Mamacita. Kylie Jenner marked her daughter Stormi’s 5th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared a carousel showing Stormi’s memorable moments over the past year. “I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. The most special girl, this little face, I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever….,” she wrote.

Aire Webster, the little star

Aire came into the world on February 2, 2022, just one day after sister Stormi’s 4th birthday. At first, Kylie and Travis named him Wolf Jacques Webster but later changed it to Aire. Even though he’s still a toddler, Aire is already stealing the spotlight on Kylie’s Instagram handle. Kylie often shares adorable moments of Aire playing with her sister Stormi, showcasing their sweet bond.

Aire also shares special moments with his dad, Travis Scott. From rocking matching sneakers to sharing playful laughs; it’s clear that Aire has a strong bond with his father. Whether it’s through playful TikTok videos or heartwarming family moments shared on social media, it’s clear that Aire is the apple of his parents’ eye.

The separation

Kylie and Travis Scott, once a power couple in the spotlight, announced their decision to part ways in 2021. While the exact reasons for their split remain private, reports suggest their busy schedules and the pressures of fame played a role in their separation.

But the good thing is that even after the separation, both Kylie and Travis have prioritized their kids, Stormi and Aire. They are committed to co-parenting them and even maintaining a healthy relationship for the sake of their kids.

