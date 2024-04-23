Is Kris Jenner ‘Meddling’ The Reason Behind Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Rift? REPORT

Although Kris Jenner is well-known for being a mother figure to her six children, an insider claims that Kylie Jenner would rather her mother keep her personal life private regarding her relationship with Call Me by Your Name actress Timothée Chalamet.

What did Kris Jenner do?

Regarding Kylie’s friendship with the Oscar-nominated actor, an insider revealed that Kris thinks he’s the “ultimate catch.” He has huge star power and this intellectual cachet, and Kris believes he can elevate the family into a classier social category. She allegedly tried to set up business partnerships for the 28-year-old Lady Bird actor out of excitement and even invited him to family gatherings without first asking Kylie.

The insider revealed The 26-year-old Kylie describes her mother's eager actions as "so overbearing," she also claims that "Kris has meddled in every one of Kylie's relationships." Just over a year ago, the couple aroused romance rumors, as OK! previously reported. According to a source, after years of back and forth with Travis Scott, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was "having fun" and "getting to know" the Hollywood actor in April 2023.

She had been in an intermittent relationship with the Goosebumps rapper since 2017 when they were spotted together at Coachella. This was before her romance with Timothée. Travis and Kylie are the parents of son Aire, 2, and daughter Stormi, 5.

According to the source, at the time, everyone wants Kylie to move on from Travis. “Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating.” But, there were rumors that the young couple ended their relationship due to their hectic commitments.

Are Timothee and Kylie still together?

In an interview released in April, a different insider revealed that “they’re hardly together anymore. Someone may even claim to be taking a break. They drifted apart as their lives became more hectic. Naturally, all of that might alter once their schedules settle down. Maybe they’ll continue where they left off because they still care for one another. Alternatively, it can be out of mind and out of sight,” the source added. However, a third source claimed that they are still together despite the rumors.

“They’re serious about each other, and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong,” according to a source. As per reports, this is not a passing fancy for the two stars. Timothée believes that Kylie is the best mother and a fantastic businesswoman. Following a passionate Golden Globes outing, people began to wonder about the future of Kylie and her partner when the Little Women actor was absent from the vodka launch.

“Timothée didn’t like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there,” a source close to the pair told Daily Mail during that time.

According to the insider, Timothee wants to safeguard his career and allow it to flourish based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. His career is taking off. He also wishes to keep his friendship with Kylie intact. In an interview with The New York Times, Jenner touched on fan rumors that she modified her style after dating Chalamet. She said, “I’m not sure how I feel about that. I simply don’t want to discuss personal matters.” She didn’t talk about him in any other way.

