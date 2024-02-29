Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott List Beverly Hills Mansion For Sale At Reduced Price; Will Third Time Be The Charm?

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have once again listed their Beverly Hills house for sale, this time at a slashed price that falls just shy of $18 million.

The property was the first real estate investment together for former lovers Travis and Kylie, who have attempted to sell it twice without success. Will the third time be a charm? Only time will tell!

More about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Beverly Hills house

The youngest KarJenner sibling and the Utopia singer purchased the seven-bedroom house in 2018 for a steal, at just $13.4 million. The duo is now, however, trying to sell it for $17,995,000 which is still quite a deal for anyone who would fancy the estate.

In addition to seven bedrooms, the abode has 11 bathrooms, a private movie theater, a massage room, a billiard room, a gym, and of course a pool. The total living space of the house sums up to 9,000 square feet.

The duo first tried selling the pad in 2022. Back then, they asked $21.9 million to hand over the keys to a new owner. They had no takers, so they dropped the price to $19.99 million in March 2023. Still, no luck. Now they've slashed the asking price even more, listing the property at just under $18 million.

Per TMZ, Million Dollar Listing stars Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman and Adam Rosenfeld of The Agency hold the listing.

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up — Their relationship summarized

The youngest billionaire and the grammy nominated rapper went public with their romance at Coachella 2017, just weeks after the former parted ways with Tyga, her boyfriend of four years.

In February of 2018, the pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi.

In 2019, however, reports surfaced that there was trouble in the couple’s paradise. An insider told Us Weekly in October 2019, “Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship. Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them.”

After a brief period apart, the duo found their way back to one another once again in May of 2021. They were spotted looking cozy when Kylie attended one of Travis’ concerts in Miami. In August 2021, rumors of Kylie expecting baby no 2 with Travis spread like wildfire. The rumors turned out to be true, as Kylie announced the arrival of their son, Aire Webster, in February 2022.

In January 2023 though, the parents of two called it quits once again. This time, sources say their breakup is more permanent.

Kylie Jenner has been dating Dune star Timothée Chalamet since April of last year.

